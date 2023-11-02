Jury deliberations in Backpage.com trial won't start until next week. Here's why

Backpage.com co-founder Michael Lacey leaves a hearing at Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse in Phoenix on Aug, 18, 2023.

Attorneys on both sides of the Backpage.com trial wrapped closing arguments in a Phoenix federal courtroom Wednesday, but the jury won't begin deliberations until Tuesday because of COVID-19.

Joy Bertrand, an attorney for Joye Vaught, who was assistant operations manager for the defunct classified ad site, was the only defense lawyer to present a closing argument Wednesday. Lawyers for the other four defendants, all Backpage executives, presented their final statements to the jury over the past few days.

Bertrand told jurors the trial was an "anti-prostitution crusade" that had wrongly villainized Vaught and the other defendants.

Backpage co-founder Michael Lacey and other defendants are accused of crimes including conspiracy, money laundering, and violating of a statute called the Travel Act. That federal law prohibits crossing state lines — in person, through the mail or, in this case, virtually — as part of committing certain crimes. One of those crimes is prostitution.

Like the other defense attorneys on the case, Bertrand attacked the credibility of the government's star witness: former Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer.

She said that Ferrer had made previous statements under oath that were inconsistent with his trial testimony and told the jury to examine his claims with caution.

Vaught, she told the jury, was a dedicated employee but was far removed from Ferrer and the alleged criminal conspiracy.

"Ms. Vaught was not involved in any of Carl Ferrer's shenanigans, to the extent that any shenanigans occurred," Bertrand said.

Bertrand said Vaught's work moderating and removing ads promoting potentially unlawful conduct was contrary to the conspiracy the government alleges.

"This moderation was designed to undercut the very conspiracy Ferrer says occurred," Bertrand said.

Vaught was diligent in her job, assisting in tens of thousands of subpoenas, Bertrand said.

"Ms. Vaught took her job policing the site seriously," Bertrand said. She showed the jury emails from Vaught telling an employee to slow down and conduct ad moderation with greater scrutiny.

While Vaught and others were committed to the work, Bertrand said, content moderation at Backpage could, at times, be an "impossible" task.

"Moderation is not perfect," Bertrand says. "It's a human process."

In the government's rebuttal to the defendants' closing arguments, prosecutor Austin Berry urged the jury to consider all the direct and circumstantial evidence presented throughout the two-month trial.

He described all five defendants as necessary pieces of a conspiracy and money laundering puzzle. Berry pushed back on defense closing arguments, saying the government was not simply going after a company for making large sums of money.

"They are not charged with making money," Berry said. "They are charged with how they made money, and that is off the backs of people engaged in illegal prostitution."

Berry said former Backpage executives engaged in many efforts, like selling the company to Ferrer, to create plausible deniability. He encouraged the jury not to be distracted by defense arguments he described as attempts to deflect blame or draw attention to the actions of other websites.

To conceal the source of profits, which the government says were illegally generated, the defendants engaged in "financial gymnastics" and used shell companies to move money all over the world, Berry said.

Judge Diane Humetewa said at the beginning of Wednesday's proceedings that a second juror had reported testing positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, a juror who tested positive was dismissed and replaced with an alternate. But, concerned about a dwindling jury pool, Humetewa allowed the COVID-infected juror to listen to the final closing arguments via Zoom.

Humetewa recessed the trial until next week to give jurors time to rest and regain their health. She said several other members of the jury reported also not feeling well.

While the attorneys will participate in a hearing Thursday regarding the terms of potential asset forfeitures, the jury will be given final instructions Tuesday morning before their deliberations begin.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why Backpage.com jury deliberations won't start until next week