Jury deliberations continue for eligibility phase in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

The penalty phase in the trial against Robert Bowers, the man convicted of killing 11 people inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018, is coming to an end.

The defense is trying to persuade a jury to spare his life, while prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

Both sides delivered their closing arguments Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and wrapped up about 40 minutes in. Deliberations resumed Thursday morning.

