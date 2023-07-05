Jury deliberations continue in Emanual Lopes trial after no verdict reached

The jury in the trial for the man accused of killing a Weymouth Police Sergeant and a local resident is still in deliberations after a juror was excused for a vacation on Friday, and an alternate was picked to take their place.

After nearly a month, the Emanuel Lopes trial is still underway. The case that began in early June went to the jury last week but there was no verdict before the 4th of July holiday weekend. One juror had a personal commitment, so they were excused, and an alternate was picked on Wednesday.

“When that happens you are to start your deliberations over,” the Judge told the jury in court.

About three hours, the new jury came back asking for guidance because they were not making any progress.

Boston 25 Legal Expert Peter Elikann says cases involving the insanity defense can be time-consuming.

“It is very complicated. It’s technical and the jury is maybe being very careful about it,” said Elikann.

Lopes is accused of using a rock to disarm Weymouth Police Sgt., Michael Chesna, then killing the Sgt with his own gun. Vera Adams was also shot and killed while sitting nearby on her sun porch.

There is a question of whether Lopes should be held criminally responsible because of mental health issues.

The judge sent the jury back to deliberate. “I recognize that emotionally those who have been continuing throughout and deliberating for several days but in fact you are a new jury,” said the Judge.

Elikann says the insanity defense is rarely accepted. “You really have to show that someone is very, very mentally ill. Not just a little bit. You almost want a see a person who is delusional, drooling, and completely out of it,” said Elikann.

If the jury cannot reach a verdict, our legal expert says the judge can order a mistrial, but the prosecution could then retry the case.

Deliberations continue Thursday morning.

