Jury deliberations continue, no verdict for man accused of killing Weymouth Police Sgt and woman

No verdict in the murder trial of a Weymouth police Sgt and innocent bystander. The jury deliberated all day but left with no decision. Family and friends of the victims indicated they are frustrated with the wait.

A jury in the Emanuel Lopes murder trial continues to deliberate. It is the 5th day of deliberations but only the second day with the new jury created after one of the original jurors could not stay on. The judge also made it clear, even though the jurors indicated they are at an impasse, she wants them to keep working because the case is so complex case. “At this point, I’m not ready to find this reconstituted jury is done doing a thorough deliberations on this case,” the Judge said.

Lopes is accused of murdering Weymouth Police Sgt Michael Chesna and Vera Adams. The defense contends Lopes suffers from a long history of mental health issues and is not criminally responsible. Boston 25 Legal Expert Peter Elikann, who has been monitoring the trial, says judges will pursue all options before calling a mistrial. “A judge will do everything they can to kind of push and nudge to really give it full, full consideration,” said Elikann.

The jury asked on Wednesday for guidance because they were at an impasse. And on Thursday a single juror had a question the judge would not disclose but provided this response both days. “In the course of your deliberations do not hesitate to re-examine your own views and change your opinion if you are convinced that it is erroneous but do not surrender your own honest conviction,” the judge told jurors.

The trial started nearly one month ago, on June 8th.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW