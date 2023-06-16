Jury deliberations to continue today in Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial

A federal jury is set to continue deliberations Friday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing 11 worshippers in 2018 at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.

Deliberations began Thursday afternoon and lasted for about two and half hours after prosecutors and the defense delivered closing arguments in the case against Robert Bowers.

Bowers, 50, has pleaded not guilty to 63 charges, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death. If convicted of any of the 22 capital charges, the trial will move to a separate penalty phase in which the same jury will listen to further evidence and decide whether to sentence him to death.

In closing arguments on Thursday, Bowers’ defense did not dispute he carried out the massacre. His attorney, Elisa Long, argued he did so because of his hatred for immigrants and the nonprofit Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society but not hatred for Jews.

“Stopping religious study was not his intent or motive,” Long added.

Prosecuting attorney Eric Olshan countered that argument in a rebuttal on Thursday.

“These weren’t people who were engaging in refugee assistance,” Olshan said. “These were people trying to practice their faith.”

On October 27, 2018, Bowers stormed into the Tree of Life synagogue in the Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood and killed 11 people and wounded six others. The shooting unfolded on a day when the synagogue was hosting three congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light, for weekly Shabbat services.

In building the case against Bowers, prosecutors called 60 witnesses over more than two weeks to argue he executed the attack because of his hatred for Jewish people, citing a series of antisemitic comments before, during and after the mass shooting, online and in person.

One of those witnesses was Andrea Wedner, who was shot in the arm and survived the shooting by playing dead next to her dying 97-year-old mother. In her emotional testimony, she described the moment she said goodbye to her mother, Rose Mallinger.

“I kissed my fingers, and I touched my fingers to her skin. I cried out, ‘Mommy,’” she said.

Witnesses included survivors of the attack, law enforcement officers who engaged in a shootout with the gunman, and medical, firearms and computer experts.

“The defendant was caught at the synagogue with the murder weapon, so we know he is the shooter,” prosecutor Mary Hahn said in closing arguments. “He outright told SWAT operators he went to the synagogue to kill Jews.”

New Light Congregation released a statement Thursday saying Bowers was “indiscriminate in his task, shooting both worshippers and police officers.”

“Survivors were forced to relive the day’s trauma; while family members suffered through testimony recalling the final minutes of their loved ones,” the congregation said. “He came to kill Jews.”

“There can be no forgiveness. Forgiveness requires two components: that it is offered by the person who commits the wrong and is accepted by the person who was wronged,” the congregation’s statement reads. “The shooter has not asked – and the dead cannot accept.”

Bowers approached the synagogue with three handguns and an AR-15 rifle, and began firing near the entrance to the synagogue and then opened fire on congregants, according to testimony.

Police eventually shot Bowers multiple times before he surrendered and was arrested.

In addition to the 11 killed, two worshippers and four responding police officers were wounded. Eight people who were inside the building escaped unharmed.

Those who died included a 97-year-old great-grandmother, an 87-year-old accountant and a couple married at the synagogue more than 60 years earlier.

Before the shooting, Bowers spent years posting about attacks on immigrants and Jewish people on Gab, a small social media platform used by far-right extremists.

He criticized migrants as “invaders” and repeatedly disparaged the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a Maryland charity originally founded a century ago in New York that provides support to refugees all over the world, regardless of religion.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi, Sarah Boxer and Laura Dolan contributed to this report.

