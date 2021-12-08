Jury deliberations continue in trial of Rochester man charged in 2019 murder

Dec. 8—Less than 12 hours after jurors retired for the evening, the 12 men and women of the Olmsted County District Court jury resumed deliberations Wednesday morning in the trial of 32-year-old Muhidin Abukar.

Abukar is charged in Olmsted County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

Roble was found dead by a passing motorist about 3:45 a.m. March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble had been shot 11 times — including four times in the head and three times in each arm.

The most serious wound was to Roble's back, which entered his body, went through his right lung, through his heart and came out the left side of his chest, testified Dr. Peter Lin, who at the time was the assistant Chief Medical Examiner at the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office at Mayo Clinic.

Jury deliberations began about 11 a.m. Tuesday following closing remarks and continued until about 9:30 p.m. after Judge Lisa Hayne received a note from the jury foreperson that the jurors were tired and would like to end deliberations for the evening.

About 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, jurors passed a note to a court bailiff that they had a question. Brought into the court room about 9:35 a.m., jurors asked about exhibit 65 — a simplified timeline of calls and message on Abukar's phone taken as part of a cell extraction. The exhibit was introduced through the testimony of Olmsted County Sheriff's detective Dan Johnson.

Jurors asked two questions: if the report had been submitted as a fair and accurate record, which Hayne confirmed that it was, and for a definition of Coordinated Universal Time, or UTC. No definition was given to the jurors and they were instructed to rely on their memory or notes to help with the definition and reminded they could use all exhibits together to help them answer the question.

Just before 11:30 a.m., jurors once again returned to the courtroom, this time with a request to rewatch surveillance footage from Meadow Park Apartments from the night of March 4. The video shows Abukar, Roble and a third man, in the stairwell of the building, going up and down the stairs. At one point, Abukar is seen falling down a set of stairs and requiring assistance from the two men to get back up.

A screenshot of the video also was shown to jurors during defense attorney Paul Applebaum's closing. Applebaum used it to show jurors what he said was a different color phone than the one sheriff's deputies took from Abukar days after Roble's body was discovered. Olmsted County Attorney Mark countered that the color difference was not a new phone but rather an illuminated screen.

Trial timeline

Jury selection began Nov. 29 when 15 people — four men and 11 women — were seated as jurors to hear the case. Twelve are deliberating — four men and eight women. All but one of the jurors appears to be white.

During the trial, jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses including forensic scientists and special agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a special agent with the FBI and members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. Abukar did not testify.

Ostrem and Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Andrew LeTourneau presented a large amount of cell phone data as evidence, tracking the movement of Abukar, Roble and a third man, Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, on the late night hours of March 4 and early morning hours of March 5, 2019.

Abukar's attorneys Applebaum and Kenneth Udoibok argued that prosecutors could not show who actually had the phones that night and therefore, could not prove Abukar was there.

"Heaven help us," Applebaum said, if cell phone extraction software "is going to convict people of murder."