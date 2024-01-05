Jury deliberations delayed for LAPD officer who killed man at Costco in Riverside County

Jury deliberations in the trial of a former Los Angeles Police Department officer charged for fatally shooting a man in a Riverside County Costco in 2019 are delayed for weeks due to a scheduling issue.

The trial, in which Salvador Alejandro Sanchez, 33, of Corona is facing one count of manslaughter and two of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, began in early December. The prosecution and defense presented closing statements to the jury on Dec. 26 and 27. And the jury deliberated until Dec. 29.

But the court case's schedule shows they have suspended deliberations until Jan. 18, with no further details publicly provided for the delay.

A spokesperson for the California Office of Attorney General, which is prosecuting the case, said only that the delay was "for scheduling reasons." And Marita Ford, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Superior Court, described the cause of the delay as "scheduling issues with the court and/or jurors."

Neither would give more details when asked.

Many of the facts of the case are not in dispute. On June 14, 2019, Sanchez fatally shot Kenneth French, 32, after the two had a brief confrontation during which French hit him in the back of the head. The two were both getting food samples at the Corona Costco on a Friday night when French hit Sanchez, who was holding his infant son, from behind.

Former Los Angeles Police Department officer Salvador Sanchez waits inside the courtroom for opening statements to begin in his voluntary manslaughter and assault trial at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Witnesses testified that it was unclear what preceded the confrontation. But Sanchez, at the time a seven-year LAPD veteran, quickly retrieved a fully-loaded firearm from his waistband and shot French four times and each of his parents once. His parents, Russell and Paola French, testified that they were attempting to both push their son away and to tell Sanchez that he was suffering from mental illness. They both spent considerable time in the hospital recovering from their injuries.

Sanchez said that when he was struck from behind, he thought he had been shot. French was unarmed. The police officer was off duty at the time of the shooting and did not suffer serious injuries.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Mike Murphy. The attorney general chose to prosecute the case after the Riverside County District Attorney's Office declined to. The county's DA held a grand jury hearing on the matter that failed to indict.

In both opening and closing statements, Murphy did not question that French struck Sanchez, but said Sanchez lethally overreacted when he chose to open fire in a crowded store.

"Without hesitation and without a warning, the defendant aimed his gun at the French family and pulled the trigger 10 times," said Murphy.

He underscored during closing statements that Sanchez knew the responsibility he had as a trained police officer surrounded by dozens of Father's Day shoppers to fully evaluate the situation before choosing to shoot. And he said it was not reasonable for Sanchez to think he had been shot.

Defense attorney Micheal Schwartz countered that his client was in fear for his life and was protecting his son when he pulled his gun in self defense.

"While holding his son in his arms, in parental bliss, feeding him, he was brutally and inexplicably attacked from behind,” Schwartz said. “He acted to defend himself and his son."

Sanchez was fired by the LAPD after the incident. The French family filed a civil suit against the city of Los Angeles, its police department and Sanchez at the end of 2019, alleging negligence, civil rights violations and emotional distress. A jury ruled in their favor, awarding the family $17 million in damages.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Verdict delayed for LAPD officer who killed man at Costco food court