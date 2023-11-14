Jury deliberations to enter day 5 in Austin police officer Christopher Taylor's murder trial

There is still no verdict after four days of deliberation in the murder trial of Austin police officer Christopher Taylor.

Taylor has been charged for shooting and killing Michael Ramos in the parking lot of a Southeast Austin apartment complex in April 2020.

Testimony in the trial lasted 12 days and wrapped up last week.

On the third day of deliberations, Travis County District Judge Dayna Blazey issued an “Allen charge,” which urges a hung jury to reach a verdict. Blazey reminded jurors that if they could not come to a consensus, she would have to declare a mistrial and the case would be tried again.

“You are directed to continue deliberating in an effort to arrive at a unanimous verdict, but only if you can do so without violating your conscience,” Blazey told jurors.

Judge Dayna Blazey hands a bailiff a note during the jury deliberation phase of Austin police officer Christopher Taylor's murder trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Taylor is charged with killing of Michael Ramos in 2020.

Though jury deliberations are secret, there were some indications of the content of their discussions. Jurors have requested to hear portions of testimony when other officers on the scene described their experience of watching Ramos' vehicle move forward. Jurors also seemed interested in why officers besides Taylor did not shoot at Ramos.

The court reporter has read out portions of the testimonies of officers Darrell Cantu-Harkless, James Morgan, Katrina Ratcliff, Valerie Tavarez, Benjamin Hart and Mitchell Pieper.

Last week, an alternate juror called in sick and was dismissed from the jury. On Monday, another alternate juror was dismissed after she wrote the judge a letter that indicated she had done her own legal research, which is prohibited.

In September, Blazey declared a mistrial in the trial of Yong Yoon Kim, also known as Paul Allen, who had been charged with two counts of murder. The decision came the same day that jury deliberations began.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: No verdict yet in Austin police officer's Christopher Taylor's trial