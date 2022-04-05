Jury deliberations expected to begin after closing arguments in March 2019 murder trial

Apr. 5—ROCHESTER — Jury deliberations are expected to begin this afternoon in the case of a 25-year-old man charged with aiding and abetting the murder of another man in March 2019.

The case of Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman is expected to be in the hands of the Olmsted County District Court jury following closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorney James McGeeney.

Iman is charged with aid and abet second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

Roble's body was found by a motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). He had been shot 11 times.

More than two dozen witnesses took the stand over the course of the trial including members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and an FBI special agent.

Employees of the former The Loop restaurant and a former Rochester woman also testified about the hours of March 4, 2019, that Roble spent in public. The former Rochester woman, Aaliyah Lamb, is the only witness that said she saw Iman, Roble and a third man, Muhidin Abukar, together on March 5.

Abukar, 33, is also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. His jury trial last year ended in a mistrial following approximately18 hours of deliberations. A second trial is scheduled for May 2022.