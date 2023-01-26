Jury deliberations in NYC bike path killings hit early snag

LARRY NEUMEISTER
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Deliberations that began Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with killing eight people along a Manhattan bike path quickly hit a snag, as jurors sent the judge a note asking if he would face new criminal charges if they acquit him.

The query only an hour into the jury's deliberations was a surprising twist in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, whose lawyers admit that he rented a truck and drove onto the Hudson River path on Halloween in 2017, killing eight cyclists and injuring about a dozen other people.

The defense argued that jurors should acquit Saipov of certain charges, particularly racketeering counts, if they find that he did not kill people to gain membership to the Islamic State group, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. The note seemed to indicate that some jurors believe the argument pertained to all charges.

Defense lawyers, though, had aimed the argument at the racketeering charges in particular, hoping to win acquittals on some of the 28 counts that could result in a death sentence. If Saipov is convicted on any of those, a death penalty phase of the trial would begin before the same jury days later.

Jurors heard about two weeks of evidence including testimony from FBI agents and numerous victims of the attack.

Saipov, who moved to the United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan and lived in Ohio and Florida before joining family in Paterson, New Jersey, has been in a federal jail since the attack.

The attack ended after the truck plowed through two poles and into a small school bus. Saipov was shot in the lower torso and injured by a police officer. Prosecutors said it spoiled his plan to proceed to the Brooklyn Bridge and kill as many people as possible.

After reading the jury note aloud, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick sent the panel home for the day. He told lawyers they could discuss how to respond on Thursday morning.

“This is a complication,” the judge said.

The jurors' note had three components. In the first, they asked if defense lawyers were contending that Saipov committed the attacks but was simply charged with the wrong crime.

Then they asked a hypothetical, wondering if Saipov would face the same charges if he had gone abroad and gotten an identification card from the Islamic State group before killing the cyclists.

Finally they asked, “If we find he did not do it for ISIS membership, and therefore is not guilty, will he be retried with different charges?”

Recommended Stories

  • Resolution honoring Iranian protesters passes House with one GOP ‘no’ vote

    The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution commending protesters in Iran, with just one lawmaker — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — voting “no.” The concurrent resolution, which was approved 420-1, applauds the “bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 13 cities and risking their safety to speak out…

  • Opening statements given in former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial

    Attorneys delivered opening statements Wednesday in the trial of ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with killing his wife and son.

  • Freed after 20 years, Hawaii man reflects on case, future

    On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 killing and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit. In an interview with The Associated Press from the Big Island, he reflected on a range of emotions, from his faith in God that kept him positive to his complicated feelings about police and the criminal justice system to a quest to help solve who really killed Dana Ireland. A judge ordered his release Tuesday after hours of expert testimony on new evidence showing Schweitzer wasn't responsible for the death of Ireland, 23, a tourist from Virginia.

  • Skull found on U.K. beach may be from centuries-old shipwreck victim

    This is the second set of historic remains to be found in the area in two months, officials said.

  • YouTube accused of using return-to-office policies to thwart union organizers

    YouTube contractors in the Austin area claim the company is using return-to-office plans to bust labor organizers.

  • Meta to Reinstate Trump on Facebook and Instagram ‘In the Coming Weeks’

    Alon Skuy/GettyMeta, the parent company behind Facebook and Instagram, announced on Wednesday that they would be reinstating former president Donald Trump’s accounts “in the coming weeks,” reversing a two-year ban handed down in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “We've always believed that Americans should be able to hear from the people who want to lead the country,” Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, told Axios. “We don't want to stand in the way of that.” The sw

  • Biden calls for assault weapons ban, but it lacks support in Congress

    GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said Tuesday that "there are not enough votes in the Senate for an assault weapons ban."

  • US Filed Microsoft-Activision Suit to Head Off EU Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission filed its lawsuit to block Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion takeover of gaming company Activision Blizzard Inc. in December partly to get ahead of its European counterparts and dissuade them from accepting a settlement allowing the deal, according to people familiar with the investigations.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fa

  • Michigan police arrest two in cold case involving headless body

    The U.S. Marshals Service have made two arrests involving a headless man in Michigan who was found in a field under snow in 1997, and more arrests might be possible.

  • Russian agent who guided enemy missiles to energy facilities in Odesa detained by SBU

    A Russian agent who was directing enemy missiles at energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa was detained in the city by Ukraine’s SBU security service on Jan. 25, the service wrote on Facebook on Jan. 25.

  • House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote

    The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest against the country’s theocracy. The 420-1 vote marked the latest round of international condemnation against Iran's government, which has engaged in a brutal crackdown of its citizenry since the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was the lone no vote.

  • Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

    A machete-wielding man killed a sexton and injured a priest in attacks at two churches in the city of Algeciras on Wednesday before being arrested, Spain’s interior ministry said, in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism. The suspect was arrested in the southern city and is in the custody of Spain’s National Police. The attack started around 7 p.m. when the armed man went into the San Isidro church and assaulted a priest, who was seriously injured, the ministry said.

  • California Wants to Make EV Charging Stations Suck Less

    To be blunt, public EV charging sucks. Chargers can be unreliable and nonoperative when you need them, a problem that’s hampering EV adoption. We need more chargers, specifically DC fast chargers. California, at the forefront of EV adoption, wants to make EV charging more reliable as Car & Driver reports. State officials want to make charging more reliable and hold EV charging companies responsible for unreliability.

  • Mother accused of strangling 2 children and attempting to kill a third in Massachusetts

    A mother strangled two of her children and tried to kill a third before she jumped out a window in an attempted suicide at their suburban Boston home, officials said Wednesday.

  • RNC Touts Focus On ‘Working Class’ As It Stays At $1,283-A-Night Pacific Coast Resort

    But Republican National Committee members can enjoy a sweeping view of the ocean, a 30-meter pool, shopping at the on-site Cartier’s and $60 breakfasts.

  • EXPLAINER: Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine

    For months, U.S. officials balked at sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, insisting they were too complicated and too hard to maintain and repair. Ukraine's desperate pleas for tanks were answered with a sweeping, trans-Atlantic yes.

  • 'Unimaginable, senseless tragedy': 2 children dead in Duxbury; infant flown to hospital

    Two children are dead and a baby was flown to a hospital with traumatic injuries after they were discovered inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night.

  • West Virginia man accused of kidnapping and 'burning' woman with torch: police

    A West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and burned her with a butane torch, according to a criminal complaint.

  • Pilot notices laser aiming into police helicopter — then bullets fly, Michigan cops say

    Police on the ground also came under fire after closing in on the source of the laser.

  • 70 arrested after 10-month San Diego drug investigation

    Police say raids uncovered fentanyl, heroin, OxyContin, firearms and at least 24 stolen cars. Some of the suspects allegedly have ties to white supremacy groups.