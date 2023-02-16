Jury deliberations resume Thursday in Palm Valley police chief case

Feb. 15—Jury deliberations resume Thursday in the trial of Palm Valley Police Chief Alvaro R. Garcia who is accused of tampering with government records.

A Cameron County jury deliberated for nearly two hours Wednesday afternoon before being sent home for the day.

Garcia is accused of tampering with government records and his trial revolves around whether three of the police department's employees attended in person law enforcement training classes.

The trial is being heard before 138th state District Court Judge Gabriela Garcia.

A Cameron County grand jury on Nov. 28, 2018, indicted Garcia on three counts of tampering with government records with intent to defraud the Texas Municipal Police Association.

In closing arguments, Victoria Aranda, assistant district attorney for the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, referred to Garcia as a "criminal" stating he texted with one of employees, after he found he was being investigated asking her to talk to him first before she spoke to anyone else.

"You know who sends text messages like this? Criminals," Aranda said.

Aranda also said the students who did the self-study and did not attend class in person should never have gotten credit for tome.

The state of Texas said Garcia tampered with the documents indicating they students attended in person study when they didn't.

Defense attorney John Blaylock, who is represent Garcia, questioned why Garcia, a longtime law enforcement officer and instructor, would risk his reputation for $255. He said the attending to classes in person was not required and that Garcia allowed three of his students to self-study, even coaching them.

Jury deliberations will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

