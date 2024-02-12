Jury deliberations resume in new trial of man charged in murders of Weymouth sergeant, bystander

Jurors will resume deliberations on Monday as they look to reach a verdict in the trial for Emanuel Lopes, who is accused of killing Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and bystander Vera Adams in July 2018.

Deliberations began Thursday in Lopes’ second murder trial, which began last month in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, six months after a mistrial was declared in his initial trial.

During the first trial, attorneys for the 26-year-old Lopes didn’t dispute their client fatally shot Chesna, 42, and Adams, 77, on July 15, 2018. But his attorneys did question whether Lopes should be held criminally responsible, claiming his history of mental illness caused him to act irrationally in their deaths.

In the first trial, jurors deliberated for five days and were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

He faces life in prison if he is convicted.

If he’s found not guilty by reason of insanity, he could be sent to a mental health facility.

