Jury deliberations for Thomas Volpi rape trial begin today

Jun. 29—JEFFERSON — Jury deliberations are set to begin today in the Thomas Volpi rape trial after closing arguments were given in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have accused the former Ashtabula business owner of furnishing alcohol and raping and sexually assaulting two underage girls on July 5-6, 2019, at his home and store. Volpi was arrested Aug. 14, 2019 after a grand jury issued a 39-count indictment.

During the time of the alleged incidents, the girls were 15 and 17 years old, while Volpi was 62.

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday morning and Volpi's defense attorneys then called two witnesses — Volpi's daughters.

Adrianna and Abigail Volpi, ages 18 and 24, respectively, testified that when they stopped at Volpi's house around 12:30 a.m. on July 6, they found the alleged teenage victims sitting on the porch with Thomas Volpi, who intoxicated. Adrianna and Abigail Volpi both testified that teens were laughing and giggling with each other.

The sisters left Thomas Volpi's house after just a few minutes to go to see their older sister, who was at a friend's house in the Ashtabula Harbor. Adrianna and Abigail also testified that their older sister received a phone call from the 15-year-old alleged victim's younger sister, asking her to pick them up at Volpi's house.

"The girls were crying [when we got there]," Adrianna Volpi said. "Abigail drove us to the police station. I spoke to the dispatcher and told her, 'We're here to report an alleged sex offense at my dad's house.'"

After the sisters' brief testimonies, the defense rested its case.

In closing arguments, Volpi's attorney, Mark DeVan of Cleveland, accused the teens of being willing participants in sexual activity with Volpi.

"There was nothing violent or restraining during the sex acts," he told the jurors. "He directed them to do it, but he didn't force them. It was consensual sex."

Story continues

Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa pushed back in her rebuttal — "Would a 15-year-old agree to sex with a 62-year-old man? These are teenagers ... They are minor children, add to the fact that both girls had been drinking alcohol."

DeVan said Volpi didn't know the 15-year-old was underage because "she was talking sex, drinking and smoking cigarettes" like an adult.

He put forth the idea that the 15-year-old girl made up the rape story because her boyfriend was going to be mad and everybody was going to know what she did with Volpi. He said the 17 year old consented to a sexual act with Volpi because she was upset about her boyfriend exchanging Facebook information with the other adult involved in the sexual activity, then-22-year-old Tiara Babbitt.

Last Thursday, Babbitt, now 25, testified she believed the 15-year-old girl to be older and a willing partner.

In sometimes explicit testimony, Babbitt recounted sex acts in the store between Volpi and the teen, between her and the teen and between her and Volpi. Babbitt said she had taken a lot of heroin and Xanax that night.

After performing sex acts with the teenager, as Volpi directed, he gave Babbitt $40, the 15-year-old testified. Volpi told the teen if she was good, he would give her money, too, she said.

"Tiara [Babbitt] was an addict and she would do anything to get her fix," Cantalamessa said in her closing argument. "Tiara took a plea deal to testify against the guy who gave them alcohol and had sex with kids."

Babbitt pleaded guilty last year to attempted obstruction of justice in a plea negotiation with prosecutors. She was sentenced to two years probation and agreed to get treatment for her drug addiction and testify at Volpi's trial, according to court records. She has since turned her life around, she said.

Cantalamessa said Volpi pushed alcohol on these young women to get them to cooperate with him.

"He compelled them to do certain things," she said.

In his closing remarks, DeVan said even the 17-year-old's boyfriend thought it was consensual and at the police station, the 17-year-old's father told her it was her own fault that it happened.

"Sad, but the truth hurts," DeVan said.

Cantalamessa said the father's comments reflect society's view that rape is somehow a woman's fault, but it's a crime.

She then refreshed the jury's memory of testimony by Stacy Violi, a forensic scientist from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), who also testified Thursday on the results of the teens' rape kits. She said Volpi's DNA was discovered on the 15-year-old's underpants, buttocks, private parts and neck and Volpi's DNA was found on the 17-year-old's underpants and private parts.

Cantalamessa said jurors can not deny DNA evidence, the science behind the testimony.

DeVan said lies, deceit and half-truths permeated this case.

"Tom Volpi is a man who made bad decisions, but he didn't commit crimes," he said. "Yes, Tom's conduct was reprehensible. Yes, it was bad, but the state failed to prove its case."

Cantalamessa asked the jury to make Volpi accountable for his actions and the harm he's caused those children.