Jury deliberations underway in Bravon Tukes' Starts Right Here murder trial

Deliberations are underway in the second trial stemming from January's fatal shootings at the Starts Right Here education program in downtown Des Moines.

Two students were killed in the Jan. 23 attack, while the program's founder was seriously injured. The gunman, 19-year-old Starts Right Here student Preston Walls, was convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter at his trial in September.

The second trial, beginning last week, is for Bravon Tukes, Walls' alleged co-conspirator and getaway driver, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and criminal gang participation.

Prosecutors have argued that Tukes and Walls were gang members who planned the attack on members of a rival gang, while Tukes' attorneys have argued that he was just picking a friend up from school and had no part in planning the shootings. Walls, who testified for Tukes, told jurors he opened fire out of fear for his life and denied any prior planning with Tukes.

Closing arguments were presented Thursday morning, and the jury received the case at 1:15 p.m., but did not return a verdict by the end of the day. They will continue their deliberations Friday.

