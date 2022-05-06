Jury deliberations underway in Houma murder trial

Deliberations began Friday afternoon for a man accused of taking part in a deadly drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Tyler Payne, 29, of Montegut, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He is accused of taking part in a drive-by shooting Dec. 24, 2019, that claimed the life of 35-year-old Courtney Carter.

The shooting also left another man injured.

During closing arguments Friday, Assistant District Attorney Chris Erny urged the 12-member jury to use “common sense and logic” when deciding Payne’s fate.

Courtney Carter

“I know you’re sympathetic to Tyler, who professed his innocence,” said Erny, who prosecuted the case. “But he chose to drive, he chose to chase and he chose to flee. He chose not to cooperate with law enforcement. At no time did you see any sympathy from him for the victim.”

Prosecutors said Payne was the driver in a car that carried two other suspects, Torrance Verdin, 18, and 26-year-old Desmond Verdin.

Torrance Verdin was convicted in January of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder and Desmond Verdin was convicted of domestic violence-related crimes in July and was sentenced to life in prison on April 20 after being ruled as a repeat offender. His murder charges are still pending.

Though there is no evidence that Payne was the shooter, he actively took part in the crime, Erny said.

“He is an active participant in this,” Erny said. “Tyler was the driver and he obviously knew what was going on. These are very violent people and they all have gun charges. These are his friends. He chose to get in, he chose to drive. Is he as bad as Torrance or Desmond Verdin? No, but that does not absolve him.”

Authorities said the shooting took place at the intersection of St. Louis Canal and North Hollywood roads while the two victims were inside a vehicle. After the shots were fired, the suspect vehicle made a right turn onto North Hollywood Road and headed toward West Park Avenue.

Carter died early Christmas morning from his injuries.

On the day of the shooting, Carter and Desmond Verdin encountered each other while shopping at Southland Mall and an argument ensued, prosecutors said. Payne, Desmond Verdin and Torrance Verdin then followed the victims in a car after they left the mall.

When they stopped at the intersection, the defendants pulled up and started shooting at them, prosecutors said.

Erny showed the jury security video depicting the suspects’ vehicle following the victims car in the mall parking lot and beyond.

New Orleans attorney John Thomas, who represents Payne, said his client did not know his passengers were going to shoot the victim.

“Tyler Payne is not a gangster,” Thomas said during closing arguments. “He had no motive to do anything to Courtney Carter. Tyler Payne didn’t engage in a conspiracy to carry this out. He was just driving the car. He didn’t fire a shot and had no motive. He didn’t know these guys from Adam.”

Thomas urged the jury not to convict Payne for making a bad judgment. If convicted of second-degree murder, he faces a mandatory life sentence without parole or early release.

“We live in a state with the highest incarceration rate in the country,” Thomas said. “To give out life sentences like bus tickets is a tremendous cost. Is this the kind of case you want to do that? They got the people who did this homicide. Tyler made a very bad decision to let those guys in his car. But do we have to give him a life sentence?”

