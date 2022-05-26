Jury deliberations underway for man accused in 2019 murder in Thibodaux

Jury deliberations were underway Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of a suspect accused of killing a Thibodaux man in 2019.

John Washington, 30, of Labadieville, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 25, 2019, shooting death of 22-year-old Travontae Williams.

Travontae Williams.

If convicted of second-degree murder, John Washington faces a mandatory life sentence. To convict the defendant, the 12-member jury must be unanimous.

Another suspect, 30-year-old Danzell Washington of Thibodaux, the defendant’s cousin, awaits a trial set for July.

Thibodaux Police were called about 2 a.m. to the 1400 block of Plantation Road after shots rang out. When they arrived, authorities found Williams’ bullet-riddled body, police said.

Dana Troxclair, the Jefferson Parish doctor who performed Williams’ autopsy, said during the trial Thursday the victim suffered two gunshot wounds. One shot pierced Williams’ head and grazed his brain and the other penetrated his abdomen and damaged a major artery, Troxclair said.

Thibodaux Police Detective Jacob Thibodeaux said investigators were able to use cellphone data to pinpoint John Washington’s location near the scene when the shooting occurred.

John Washington was taken into custody May 28, 2019, in Assumption Parish, and his cousin was found about a month later, authorities said.

Metairie attorney John Thomas, who represents the defendant, objected to the detective’s testimony, arguing Thibodeaux is not a cellphone data expert. However, state District Judge John LeBlanc of Thibodaux overruled the objection.

Thibodaux Police and Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputies executed a warrant after developing information that Danzell Washington was in the Labadieville area in June 2019, authorities said.

While police tried to take him into custody, John Washington drove away before officers were able to apprehend him near Labadieville, authorities said.

Police said they found narcotics in John Washington's possession, including Xanax, Suboxone, hydrocodone, oxycodone, cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

John Washington is being held in the Lafourche Parish jail on $1 million bail.

Lafourche Parish Assistant District Attorneys Shaun George and Jason Chatagnier are prosecuting.

