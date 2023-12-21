Jury deliberations underway in misconduct trial of ex-Paterson cop Spencer Finch

PATERSON — The jury in the three-week misconduct trial of fired Paterson police officer Spencer Finch spent about 90 minutes in deliberations Wednesday afternoon before going home without reaching a verdict.

The jury was to return to deliberations Thursday morning.

Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark instructed the jury to determine Finch’s guilt or innocence on five separate charges in a ground-breaking case in which the cop’s fight with Brandon Cosby, a man involved in a domestic dispute, was recorded by another officer’s body camera.

Officials from Paterson released body camera video that led to the arrest of police officer Spencer Finch.

What charges does Spencer Finch face?

Finch — a Paterson cop for 17 years — has been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records, perjury and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, which refers to the large flashlight he used to strike Cosby multiple times.

What has the prosecution said?

The prosecution has argued that Finch slapped Cosby while another Paterson police officer was trying to deescalate the situation, then hit him 14 times with the flashlight, and after Cosby was handcuffed on the ground hit him in the face with his knee.

What did Finch say in testimony?

But Finch testified that he hit Cosby because he saw the man make a fist, asserting that Cosby seemed ready to strike him. He also testified that he feared Cosby was going to rise from the floor like a “jack-in-the-box” when he hit the man with his knee.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ Spencer Finch trial moves to jury phase