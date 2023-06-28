Jury deliberations underway in murder trial for accused killer of Weymouth Sgt. and bystander

The jury now has the case in the murders of Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna and innocent bystander Vera Adams. In closing arguments, Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor showed the jury what they say Emanuel Lopes used to attack Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna. “In an accelerated pace he takes this rock and he throws it and where does it land? It lands on Sgt. Chesna’s head,” said Connor.

Lopes sat looking forward as prosecutors described what they say was a vicious murder by a killer who knew exactly what he was doing. Sgt. Chesna’s widow and other family members — sitting feet from the accused killer — became emotional while hearing the tragic shooting death details all over again. ”Four times at Sgt. Chesna, aiming, decision-making,” Connor described.

Lopes’ defense attorney, Larry Tipton, is trying to prove his client is not criminally responsible recapping what they say happened right after Sgt. Chesna and innocent bystander Vera Adams were murdered. “He says I’m an alien from outer space and we are all like bugs and don’t matter,” Tipton told the jury. “None of those statements are logical, none of those statements are rational because none of those statements are grounded in reality because he is psychotic.”

The prosecution contends Lopes became furious after his on-again off-again girlfriend told him she was back in a relationship with a mutual friend. The defense says that stress was a breaking point. “Arguments like that, about infidelity and stressors have a different effect on someone who suffers from mental illness,” Tipton said.

Prosecutors say their evidence proves Lopes’ actions that July morning were intentional. “He doesn’t just flee. He doesn’t even drop the gun. He turns and points that gun at these two officers and he shoots four times. Think of that when you are trying to determine criminal responsibility,” said Connor

The jury got the case mid-afternoon but because there are so many mental health documents they did not have access to all of the evidence right away. They will be back at Dedham Superior Court Thursday morning to continue deliberating.

