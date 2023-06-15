Jury delivers verdict in Olsen case: Man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after claiming self-defense

Jun. 14—Carl Olsen was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday, nearly two years after the killing of Robert Mendoza. Closing arguments were delivered to the jury on Tuesday morning in the Yuba County Superior Court.

Mendoza, 60, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Nov. 26, 2021, at the bottom of an embankment along the side of Spenceville Road, near the Nevada County and Yuba County border. At the time, Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leslie Williams said Mendoza was found near the Spenceville Wildlife Area, but on the Yuba County side of the line.

Placer County residents Carl Olsen and his brother Eric Olsen were arrested in December 2021 in relation to Mendoza's death.

Carl Olsen was charged with first degree murder along with second degree murder and voluntary manslaughter as lesser charges.

Eric Olson pleaded no contest on May 31 to assaulting Mendoza with a deadly weapon and being an accessory-after-the-fact to murder. Olson faces a maximum term of three years when he is sentenced on July 12.

According to the prosecution, on the morning of Nov. 25, 2021, Eric and Carl Olsen were preparing to confront Mendoza regarding a gun he allegedly stole from the employer of Eric Olsen's girlfriend at the time, Melissa Bethel.

The prosecution established that Mendoza had been living with the Olsens on their property in Lincoln for an extended period of time. During which, both parties engaged in physical fights over "perceived slights" to the Olsens. In one of these fights, Carl Olsen attacked Mendoza with a sword, the prosecution said. However, according to the defense, Mendoza often instigated violence with other residents on the property.

While confronting Mendoza over the stolen gun on the day of his death, Eric Olsen testified to striking him with a club before Carl Olsen shot him in the head. Further testimony from other residents of the Olsens' property also confirmed that Carl Olsen was the one who shot Mendoza.

According to the prosecution, Carl Olsen said in his testimony that he tried to hide evidence that he had killed Mendoza and transported his body to the Spenceville Wildlife Preserve. Investigators with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office later found Mendoza's blood in Olsen's home and truck.

The prosecution argued that based on their previous altercation and conflicts, Olsen had a premeditated plan to kill Mendoza. Evidence for this included discussing the confrontation with Eric Olsen beforehand and an expressed malice of forethought.

Carl Olsen testified to having taken handgun safety training prior to the incident and handling guns at a young age, which meant that he would have known shooting Mendoza in the head would kill him, the prosecution argued.

"His mind wasn't in a place where he didn't know what he was doing. He knows handguns are dangerous. He knows safety rules, and he's disregarding them, and that tells us about his state of mind," Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith said.

Defense attorney Mathew Martinez argued that Olsen shot Mendoza in a case of perfect self-defense, wherein he reasonably believed that he or someone else was in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily injury from Mendoza.

Martinez told the Appeal that this was supported by the victim's past history of violence against the defendant and Olsen's sincere belief that Mendoza had a gun on him during their confrontation.

On Wednesday afternoon, the jury found Olsen not guilty of first and second degree murder, but guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

"Based on these verdicts, the jury concluded that Carl Olsen acted with imperfect self-defense when he shot Robert Mendoza, meaning that Olsen actually believed that he or Eric Olsen was in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily injury, but that Olsen's belief was objectively unreasonable," Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said in an email.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt said that Mendoza was shot in the side of his head, meaning that he was mid-turn when he was shot. McDevitt argued that this proves Carl Olsen did not act in self-defense.

"He isn't even looking at Carl. He's not looking at Eric. He is mid-turn when that man shot him in cold blood. No justification. No excuse," McDevitt said, pointing at Carl Olsen.

After delivering a verdict, the court reconvened to assess aggravating factors in the case that will contribute to Olsen's sentence, such as the nature of violence during the crime or whether the victim was particularly vulnerable.

The voluntary manslaughter conviction has a punishment triad of three, six or 11 years. The enhancement for personally using a firearm in this case has a punishment triad of three, four or 10 years. Olsen's exposure at sentencing is a maximum term of 21 years, Curry said.

"The jury recognized issues in this case and that it was clearly not first or second degree murder. The facts certainly supported. I argue that he had a perfect case of self-defense, but respect the jury's findings," Martinez said.

A hearing for Olsen's sentencing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on July 24.

"I am very thankful to Sergeant May and his team, Senior Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt, Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith, Chief District Attorney Investigator Brandt Lowe and Investigator James Perin for the hundreds of hours that went into solving this crime and brining the Olsen brothers to justice," Curry said. "We respect the jury's decision and look forward to a just sentence under the law."