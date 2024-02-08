Jury determines Crump's punishment for raping child

A jury handed down a punishment verdict of life in prison Thursday for William Mark Crump in 89th District Court for raping a 5-year-old girl in his Wichita Falls home.

Jurors deliberated approximately seven minutes to determine Crump's sentence.

The victim, now 9 years old, began to weep upon 89th District Judge Charles Barnard reading the verdict. She was led from the courtroom by family members.

Crump, 63, stood with his head slightly bowed.

William Mark Crump leaves 89th District Court escorted by a Wichita County deputy Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. He was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child that day.

His punishment for aggravated sexual assault of a child was enhanced to an automatic life sentence based on his child sexual abuse convictions in the 1990s from out of state.

The jury also assessed a $10,000 fine for Crump.

He was convicted March 13, 1997, in North Carolina of incest and take indecent liberties with a minor. The punishment range was enhanced based on those prior convictions.

The punishment range is 5 to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Wednesday, the jury took about an hour to find him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a little girl he was babysitting Aug. 16, 2020, in his trailer behind a relative's house in Wichita Falls.

More: Man testifies Crump sexually abused another girl years before the local case

More: How did Crump justify abusing North Carolina victim? Closing arguments expected Wednesday

More: Jury reaches verdict in Crump child sexual abuse trial

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Jury determines William Mark Crump's punishment for raping child