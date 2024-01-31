New jury duty scam targets several California residents

(FOX40.COM) — Scammers in California have evolved their methods beyond fake advertisements, calls and emails. Now, officials say they’re sending fake letters about jury duty directly to home residents.

“We have been receiving numerous calls and reports of folks receiving scam letters from the Sheriff’s Office,” Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “We have posted a picture of an example of what is being received by our residents. If you receive a letter that looks similar to this, do not respond or send money.”

The letters that the sheriff’s office is referring to has a realistic-looking California law enforcement stamp on it with a forged signature from Sheriff Brandon Barnes. It advises the addressee that they failed to appear for scheduled jury duty summons and may ask for financial retribution.

“Your failure to appear may result in legal consequences, as it is a violation of your civic obligation to participate in the jury system,” the scam letter reads. “It is important to understand the impact of failing to appear for jury duty on the administration of justice.”

Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said they will “NEVER send a letter like this or request money.”

Officials said to not respond to the letter or send money. They advised anyone with concerns or questions about letters said to be from the Sheriff’s office to call (530) 822-7307.

