Jury empaneled, but lone Black juror prompts bias motion against defense attorneys

Nov. 3—After an arduous two-and-a-half week process, a jury of 11 White people and one Black person was selected Wednesday afternoon to hear the racially charged trial of three White men accused of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

The selection prompted prosecutors with the Cobb County District Attorney's Office to immediately file a motion claiming bias by defense attorneys in the strike process that whittled a group of 48 potential jurors down to a jury of 12, plus four alternates. There were 12 Black jurors in the pool of 48, or about one-fourth of the group.

Because of the motions filed by the prosecution, the jury of 12 has not yet been officially seated. The arguments remain ongoing to reseat eight of the 12 Blacks who were eliminated during the defense's preemptory strikes.

Of its allotted 24 strikes against potential jurors from that pool of 48, the three defense teams struck 11 Black jurors. Linda Dunikoski, the senior assistant district attorney with the Cobb DA, challenged eight of those strikes against Black potential jurors on the contention that they were struck because of race and no other reason.

The defense and the prosecution currently are debating before Judge Timothy Walmsley the motives for striking those eight Black jurors, which Dunikoski is seeking to have reseated.

if the jury stands, opening statements in the case could begin as soon as Thursday morning.

The jury will hear the murder trial of Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan. They stand accused of murder, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment in the killing of Arbery on the Sunday afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery three times at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun as the two struggled for possession of McMichaels' gun near Satilla Drive and Holmes Road. The McMichaels had armed themselves, jumped into a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after seeing him run past their Satilla Drive home moments earlier.

Bryan joined the chase in his pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his Burford Road home with the McMichaels in pursuit. Bryan used his cellphone to record the bloody conclusion, a video that sparked national outrage when it was leaked online in May 2020.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation moved in and arrested the McMichaels and Bryan shortly afterward.

The video will play heavily in the trial's outcome. Virtually all of the hundreds of potential jurors who were questioned since jury selection began on Oct 1. had seen the video.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a nearby home that was under construction. Defense attorneys will argue that Arbery's killing was the result of self-defense in the course of a citizen's arrest. The prosecution contends Arbery was murdered while out for a jog on a public street.

Dunikoski has said the trial could last until Nov. 19.

No Blacks were struck from the four alternate jurors, although the racial makeup of the alternate list is not yet known.

Defense attorneys for the three defendants insisted the strikes against Blacks were not motivated by race.

"Most of the jury selection we had to do was the epitome of the lesser of two evils," said Laura Hogue, an attorney representing Gregory McMichael. "The majority of the Black jurors brought in here were struck for cause immediately because of their strong opinions (against the defendants). It is up to use to say to ourselves, 'Is this an appropriate jurors? Would you want that juror judging you?' The answer is a resounding, 'No.'"

Late Wednesday afternoon, Walmsley was still hearing arguments to reseat Black potential jurors, based on the prosecution's contention that defense struck them strictly because of race.

Defense attorneys said one woman was struck because she told sibling, "there should be another solution stead of pulling out a gun and bam,'" Hogue said. Hogue said the woman did not appear to comprehend the concept of citizen's arrest during questioning.

Robert Rubin, defense attorney for Travis McMichael, said they struck a Black man because he allegedly lied about getting fired from a law enforcement job.

Hogue said another Black man was struck because he "liked" a slogan supporting Ahmaud Arbery on Facebook and for stating Arbery "was just out for a run and killed."

Proceedings started Wednesday morning with 64 potential jurors, a group selected from intense individual questioning of hundreds of potential jurors beginning Oct. 18. But many were eliminated before before the prosecution and defense began using their allotted preemptive strikes.

Based on the legal precedent that the prosecution is stating in its motion, it must prove that the defense had no genuine reason to strike these potential jurors other than race.

Currently, the lone Black juror is a man. The group of 48 prospective jurors included 23 White women, 13 White men, six Black men and six Black women.

This is a developing story.