Jury enters deliberations in hate crimes trial

Feb. 21—The jury entered deliberations Monday afternoon at the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick in the federal hate crimes trial of three White men who have already been convicted of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

After final instructions from presiding Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, the jury of three Blacks, one Hispanic and eight Whites went into deliberation at 3 p.m. at the federal courthouse, 801 Gloucester St.

"For the 12 of you, it's now time to reach a unanimous verdict," Wood told the jury, which has been sequestered since it was empaneled on Feb. 14.

Travis McMichael, 36, his father Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in state court on Nov. 24, 2021, following a highly publicized six-week trial at the Glynn County Courthouse. They were sentenced to life in state prison Jan. 7.

The federal charges argue that race governed the actions of the three in Arbery's killing on Feb. 23, 2020. All three defendants are charged with attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race. Travis and Greg McMichael are additionally charged with brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime; Travis McMichael is further charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

After presenting a week's worth of evidence about racist slurs and attitudes, federal prosecutors urged the jury Monday morning to find that skin color informed the actions of the trio when they pursued Arbery to his death on that Sunday afternoon in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

"It was about race — racial assumptions, racial resentment and racist anger," said Christopher Perras, an attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. "All three of them saw a Black man and they thought the worst of him."

Defense attorneys argued that racism has not been proved as a motive in the killing Arbery.

Story continues

"The government hasn't proven beyond reasonable doubt that this was racially motivated," said Amy Lee Copeland, attorney for defendant Travis McMichael.

Travis McMichael blasted the unarmed Arbery twice at close range with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun, ending a chase in which the three men pursued in two pickup trucks as he ran through the streets of Satilla Shores.

The incident began moments earlier, after the McMichaels had seen Arbery run past their home at 230 Satilla Drive. They then armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and began pursuing Arbery. Bryan joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit.

Bryan followed Arbery and used his cellphone to record the bloody conclusion, a video that sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice when it was released in May of 2020.

Jurors heard testimony last week that Travis McMichael and Bryan often used the "N" word and other racist slurs on cellphone text messages and social media. Travis McMichael expressed a desire to harm African Americans on several occasions and had called a subordinate in the U.S. Coast Guard an "N" lover because the White woman had dated a Black man, according to testimony.

A former neighbor testified that Greg McMichael once referred to a woman who rented property from him as "a big, fat Black woman." Another witness testified that Greg McMichael went on a racist ran after she expressed condolences in 2015 for the death of noted African American civil rights leader Julian Bond.

While the evidence of racist actions by the defendants is "horrible, repugnant and vile," the prosecution had not proved its case that skin color governed the actions of the three defendants' actions in this "tragedy," defense attorneys argued.

"The use of the "N" word six times is six times too many," said Pete Theodocion, attorney for Bryan. "But that's not evidence of wanting to do harm to an African American."