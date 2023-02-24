Jury enters deliberations in second vehicular homicide trial from 2020 wreck

Feb. 23—The jury entered deliberations after 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the second jury trial for Shannon Beauford, a Gainesville man accused of vehicular homicide in a 2020 wreck.

Beauford, 28, was indicted in the Oct. 4, 2020, wreck on White Sulphur Road that killed Madison Gray, 17, of Gainesville.

Beauford was previously tried before Superior Court Judge Jason Deal, but Deal declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked.

After Beauford chose not to testify, the jury heard closing arguments Thursday afternoon.

Defense attorney Janet Smith-Taylor, who represented Beauford along with attorney Karen Pass, said the case "shows you what happens when you judge a book by its cover."

She referenced how deputies at the scene were heard on body camera footage saying that Beauford had previous run-ins with law enforcement.

"All they were trying to do was come up with something that would fit their prejudgment," Smith-Taylor said.

The defense focused their questions and argument on the prosecution proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Beauford was the one driving.

Smith-Taylor mentioned how one of the last people to see Madison alive saw the 17-year-old behind the wheel.

The defense has put forth the theory that Madison was driving.

Madison was found in the back seat of the vehicle.

Assistant District Attorney Shiv Sachdeva reminded the jury of testimony from one of the witnesses, who said Madison wasn't able to move and Beauford was bleeding.

"If the defendant had moved Madison, there would have been his blood all over Madison," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said the defense was trying to fit a "square peg in a round hole," asking repeated questions to elicit certain answers from expert witnesses to make their case.

"The evidence just didn't fit what they're alleging happened," he said.

The assistant district attorney said Beauford "has to be held responsible."