Jury examines evidence in Annette Harvey murder trial

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Evidence was presented Thursday in the trial of Annette Harvey, who is accused of fatally stabbing Robin Leonard in 2021.

Harvey could face a life sentence if convicted in Leonard’s death. Leonard, who was an ETSU professor, suffered 15 stab wounds and was on life support for about a week and a half before passing away.

Harvey was charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary.

PREVIOUS: Safety and concern of friend on minds of witnesses at Harvey trial

The jury was presented with pictures and laser measurements of Leonard’s home taken by law enforcement. Johnson City Police Department investigator Joseph Jaynes spoke about the state of Leonard’s bedroom.

“There are drawers pulled out. There’s several items on the floor,” Jaynes said. “And there’s a baseball bat laying on the ground. Blood on the carpet. So it’s pretty apparent that a struggle of some sort happened in that room.”

Law enforcement took pictures of footprints in the snow going in and out of the back porch of Leonard’s home. They also found pieces of a broken taillight in the back alleyway and driveway and a broken piece of fence. Investigators found the damage was consistent with damage on Harvey’s car.

“Of the taillight assembly that we recovered from the driveway and adjoining alleyway, it appears to be a perfect match to the missing portion of the taillight assembly that’s remaining on the Toyota Camry,” Jaynes said.

Officers match pieces of taillight found at Leonard’s home to Harvey’s car. (Photo: WJHL).

Protesters gather at ETSU ahead of Kyle Rittenhouse event

Leonard’s sister, Amy Grizzel, said her family often enjoyed getting together. The last time she saw her sister was at a family gathering the day before Leonard was stabbed.

“My sister was very well-grounded and had a giving and loving heart, and would help anybody who came to her door and asked for help, and would take what they were telling her as the truth until they discovered otherwise,” Grizzel said.

A medical examiner spoke about the injuries Leonard received, saying the wounds were consistent with a stabbing.

The trial continues Friday with closing remarks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.