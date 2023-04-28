Jury expected to deliver verdicts Friday in attempted murder trial

Jurors are expected to make a decision Friday in the case of two men accused in a 2022 shooting.

Searron Nathaniel Brooks III, 26, of Ocala, is accused of firing multiple shots at 28-year-old Dishon Jechonias Barnes on Feb. 2, 2022. Patrick Rodriguez Emmanuel, 29, of Ocala, the accused getaway driver, is charged with principal to attempted murder and four counts of principal to aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

Seven months after the shooting, Brooks went to trial and a jury was unable to reach a verdict. Circuit Judge Peter Brigham declared a mistrial. This is Emmanuel's first trial on these charges.

Jurors have been listening to the case since Tuesday. Brigham is on the bench for the second go around.

First day coverage: Who did it? Trial starts for two men charged in connection with 2022 shooting of Ocala man

Second day coverage: Drama outside the courtroom during trial in shooting case; defendant sent back to jail

Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon is prosecuting the case. Ocala defense lawyers Jack Maro and Laurie Hall are representing Brooks and Emmanuel, respectively.

What happened on Thursday?

Most of Thursday morning's session was conducted with the jury outside the courtroom. Lawyers argued whether certain witnesses − a sheriff's detective and Brooks' mother − could be allowed to testify. The judge made some rulings concerning their testimony.

Brooks' mother, testifying for the defense, told the court that her sons has tattoos, and they were present before the 2022 shooting. She also said her son has a lazy eye. The woman said she has known Barnes for many years and said he has threatened her both before and after the shooting.

Cross-examined by Nixon, the woman said her son's tattoos are dark. As for the threat, the woman said Barnes was arrested for an alleged threat but that charge was later dropped.

Ocala defense lawyer Jack Maro

Neither Brooks nor Emmanuel took the witness stand in their own defense. On Wednesday, Hall presented an alibi witness for her client, Emmanuel. The defense then rested its case.

Story continues

In the state's rebuttal, lawyers Maro and Hall grilled the detective about their clients' whereabouts at the time of the shooting.

The remaining schedule

During the afternoon session, the judge and lawyers reviewed jury instructions. The Friday plan is to start at 9 a.m. with closing arguments, then the reading of jury instructions, then deliberation.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala men on trial in attempted murder case will learn verdict Friday