Jury fails to reach verdict after brutal attack on 68-year-old Asian jewelry store owner

A mistrial was declared after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the case of a violent Delaware robbery that left an elderly Asian jewelry store owner with serious head injuries.

Background: Calvin Ushery Jr., a known repeat offender, is accused of attacking Chang Suh, then 68, inside Solid Gold Jewelers on West 9th Street in Wilmington on Sept. 15, 2022. Ushery allegedly grabbed the store owner, pistol-whipped him in the head, stomped on his head and then struck his head with a hammer before swiping items worth $100,000 and fleeing the scene.

Suh, who managed to call the police before losing consciousness, suffered serious head injuries, including a severe concussion and internal bleeding. He received treatment at the intensive care unit.

Mistrial declared: Ushery, who was arrested a week later after trying to sell the stolen jewelry, was hit with robbery, assault and other charges and faced a total of 107 years in prison. But this week, a mistrial was declared after jurors were deadlocked following two days of deliberation.

What’s next: Prosecutors reportedly plan to refile charges. Meanwhile, Suh is still undergoing rehabilitation.

