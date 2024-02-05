Jury fails to reach verdict on claims of illegal strip searches by Mount Vernon police

A mistrial was declared after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict in the federal lawsuit of two men who claimed they were the victims of illegal strip searches and excessive force by Mount Vernon police officers.

The hung jury came Thursday afternoon in the trial before U.S. District Judge Andrew Krause in White Plains.

The lawsuit by Reginald Gallman and Rayvon Rutherford accused the officers — Sgt. Sean Fegan, Det. Camilo Antonini, Det. Robert Puff and Officer Peter Vitelli — of violating their civil rights and the city of failing to train the officers and condoning a pattern of illegal strip searches over several years.

It stemmed from a March 31, 2017, raid on a fifth-floor apartment at 145 South 1st Street, where police had been told Gallman was selling drugs. Gallman claimed that Antonini kicked him as he lay on the ground and then beat him and strip searched him in a bathroom, although video showed that Fegan conducted the strip search in a bedroom.

Rutherford claimed that, as Antonini held him down, Puff digitally penetrated him looking for drugs.

The defense denied that there was any body cavity search of either man and that Rutherford was not strip searched at all. They maintained that the strip searches of Gallman and two other men in the apartment that night — in which they undress, bend down, squat and cough — were lawful and necessary in an effort to ensure the occupants were not hiding drugs.

Defense lawyer Andrew Quinn said in closing statements that if Rutherford had been strip searched it would have been videotaped because police had a policy of doing that so they would be protected.

The police claimed to have seen Gallman pass a plastic bag with drugs to the female tenant of the apartment. That woman was soon found to have three small plastic bags of cocaine in her vagina, but insisted Gallman never possessed those and she had hidden the drugs hours earlier.

Quinn and plaintiffs' lawyer Heather Lewis Donnell said in closing arguments that the issue for jurors was about credibility. It was not believable that police would have seen the passage of drugs from Gallman to the woman, Donnell said, because the detectives never would have given her the chance then to secrete the drugs.

Quinn said the plaintiffs were convicted felons "willing to make untruthful statement and to wildly exaggerate" details to benefit themselves.

The jury heard of 14 complaints made about improper strip searches over the course of a decade and how police officials cleared their officers of misconduct in all cases. Donnell argued that it wasn't surprising that the city made such findings when Fegan, who would have authorized the searches as head of the narcotics unit, was allowed to have a role in investigating whether they were were appropriate.

The seven jurors spent more than three days deliberating after the weeklong trial. It was not clear how many of the jurors thought the defendants were liable on any of the claims.

Quinn said the jury's failure to find against the four cops and the city came on the heels of two jury verdicts since late 2022 in which Mount Vernon officers were found not liable for any misconduct.

He called the media's portrayal of the narcotics unit in recent years "at best misleading". The unit was disbanded after secret recordings came to light of officers talking about false arrests, planting of evidence and other activities.

"They were not a rogue group operating outside the law," Quinn said. "To the contrary, they were and still are professionals doing a difficult job in a challenging environment."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Hung jury in federal suit over strip searches by Mount Vernon NY police