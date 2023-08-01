Jury in federal lawsuit awards $11.5 million to family of man fatally shot by St. Paul officers
Jurors awarded $11.5 million on Tuesday to the family of a man fatally shot by two St. Paul police officers in 2017.
The jurors found on Monday that Officer Nathaniel Younce, who fired just before Officer Mikko Norman, violated Cordale Handy’s constitutional rights by using excessive force and that he’d wrongfully caused his death. They did not find the same for Norman.
Handy’s mother, Kimberly Handy-Jones, filed a federal lawsuit, which went to trial last week and concluded Tuesday.
The officers were not criminally charged in the shooting, but Monday’s verdict will prompt another look at the case, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency that originally investigated and presented findings to prosecutors.
Younce testified that he fired because Handy, 29, was pointing a gun at Norman, who was his police partner.
