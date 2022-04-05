Jury finds 2 men guilty in shooting death of Lemeke Pittman at Utica barbershop

Friends and family of Lemeke Pittman clapped and cried after a jury verdict was read Tuesday in Oneida County Court.

Following a trial that began over a week ago, jurors found both Jaleak Scarborough and Hakim Muhammad guilty of felony second-degree murder of Pittman. Scarborough also was convicted of two counts of felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say 26-year-old Lemeke Pittman of Utica was killed in a shooting Friday, May 7, 2021, on Seymour Avenue in Utica.

Pittman, 26, of Utica, was shot and killed on May 7, 2021, while at a barbershop on the corner of Seymour Avenue and James Street, Utica police reported. In court last week, Anthony Johnson, the owner of For The People Barbershop, said Pittman had stopped in for a last-minute haircut when someone walked in and started shooting.

Scarborough, 22, of Utica, was arrested the following month; Muhammad, 20, also of Utica, was arrested in July 2021 in the state of Georgia, police reported.

Scarborough is due to be sentenced Monday, May 23, in Oneida County Court; Muhammad is due to be sentenced the following day Tuesday, May 24.

A third individual, 32-year-old Christian Rodriguez of Utica, was arrested in August 2021 in Queens. He pleaded guilty to felony second-degree conspiracy Feb. 14, saying he provided clothing to Scarborough to disguise himself, according to court transcripts. He is due to be sentenced Thursday in Oneida County Court.

Pittman's death came only nine months after his uncle, 35-year-old Molik Liggins of Utica, was killed in a shooting in August 2020. His death remains under investigation.

Last year, Pittman's mother, Lisa Pittman described the impact losing both her son and brother had on her and her family.

"When you take somebody's life, you actually take the family's life," she said in a previous interview with the Observer-Dispatch.

More: Jury trial underway for fatal barbershop shooting in Utica

More: 'It can be anybody's child': How two separate fatal shootings impacted a Utica family

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Oneida County jury finds two men guilty of murder at Utica barbershop