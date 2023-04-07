Jury finds 21-year-old guilty of murder in downtown Kansas City shooting

A Kansas City man was found guilty of murder Thursday in the downtown killing of Donald Moore, a 21-year-old who was fatally shot in broad daylight at a bus stop roughly six months ago.

Toney L. Powell Jr., also 21, stood trial after he was arrested in Moore’s killing weeks later. Jackson County prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder and armed action, and the jury found him guilty on both counts.

On Oct. 19., Moore was at a bus stop when witnesses waiting there heard an argument between him and another man, followed by gunfire. Emergency responders located Moore on the southeast corner with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives were told of a live video chat Moore had with his mother during which Moore identified “Toney” as the shooter. She told investigators Moore and Powell were once friends until Powell later accused Moore of “ratting” on him to the police in a separate shooting investigation involving a juvenile.

Homicide detectives found surveillance footage from several locations, including neighboring businesses, and determined that the suspect was with a young female before and after the shooting unfolded. Video allegedly showed the pair running through alleyways after leaving the shooting scene.

During a police interview, Powell allegedly denied knowing Moore beyond possible acquaintanceship and said he had not been downtown for several months.

Under Missouri law, Powell faces between 10 and 30 years in prison on the second-degree murder conviction. A sentencing hearing schedule for Powell was not available in online court records as of Thursday.