Jury finds 3 Ga. men guilty of Arbery murder + Trash won’t be picked up tomorrow in Charlotte

Ahmaud Arbery’s father Marcus Arbery, center, his hugged by his attorney Benjamin Crump after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

As AP’s Russ Bynum reports, all three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday. The fatal shooting was part of a larger national reckoning about racial injustice.

The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours.

The men face minimum sentences of life in prison. The judge will decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

Find more details here about the verdict and its aftermath.

The City of Charlotte’s Solid Waste Services won’t pick up garbage, recycling, yard and scheduled bulk waste on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

Just in time for Black Friday, the state opened a “flyover bridge” to ease congestion off I-85 at Concord Mills. Joe Marusak has the details.

The side of the tower at 200 South College Street will lose the BB&T logo early next year as Truist, the combination of BB&T and SunTrust, closes its branch in the building and switches completely to its new name.

The city of Charlotte’s first Arts and Culture Advisory Board is complete. It’ll decide how Charlotte spends its money on the arts. Here’s who’s on it, as brought to you by Catherine Muccigrosso .

In news beyond Charlotte, 31 NC and SC lawmakers have joined in a letter laying out a path to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate Trump. Get the details with Will Doran and Brian Murphy.

