Jury finds 51-year-old Kansas City man guilty in double murder of girlfriend, her cousin

A jury found a 51-year-old Kansas City man guilty of murder in the killing of his girlfriend and her cousin outside her home at the start of this year, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

A Jackson County jury convicted Damon Goodrich on Thursday of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the killings of 35-year-old Tanisha Williams and 45-year-old Charles Martin.

Goodrich is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Police responded shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 8 to investigate a reported shooting at Williams’ home in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street. Arriving officers found both victims in the front yard of the home. Martin was declared dead at the scene and Williams died the next morning at a hospital.

According to court documents, prosecutors accused Goodrich of going to Williams’ home, where he encountered Martin. Video from a surveillance camera showed Goodrich talking with Martin in the front of the home.

A witness told police that Goodrich shot Williams and Martin before leaving in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Teenage children of Williams witnessed parts of the violence, according to the news release. Williams was a mother of five children, ranging in ages between 3 and 20 years old.