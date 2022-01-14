Jury finds Alabama man guilty of ‘execution-style’ killings of three people in Bethalto

A Madison County jury has found an Alabama man guilty of the “execution-style” killings of three Bethalto residents in 2019.

The trial of Brady K. Witcher, 43, of Birmingham, began Monday and ended Friday morning in Edwardsville, according to the Madison County circuit clerk’s office. The jury deliberated less than an hour before delivering a verdict.

Witcher was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. That guarantees he will spend his natural life in prison, according to the office of Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

Judge Kyle Napp will schedule sentencing on a future date.

“These murders shocked the entire Madison County community,” Haine stated in a press release. “We are glad the jury agreed that the evidence clearly showed that Brady Witcher is a heartless murderer.

“It was a dark day when he and his co-defendant drove into our community, fleeing crimes in multiple other states, and destroyed so many lives. With this verdict, the families of Shari, AJ, and John can know both of these killers will spend the rest of their lives in jail.”

Haine was referring to victims Shari Yates, 59; her son, Andrew “A.J.” Brooks, 30; and John McMillian, 32, who were shot to death.

Brittany McMillan, 30, also of Birmingham, pleaded guilty in early December to three counts of first-degree murder in the killings. She had ties to Bethalto before moving to Alabama.

McMillan was sentenced to life in prison, the maximum allowable under Illinois law. Authorities have noted that her last name is spelled differently from that of victim John McMillian.

Police found the bodies of Yates, Brooks and McMillian on Dec. 19, 2019, in Yates’ home on Mill Street in Bethalto. One investigator called the killings “execution-style.”

Witcher and McMillan were later arrested in St. Louis County. Each was charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Investigators alleged that Witcher was the gunman, that the killings weren’t random since the victims knew the suspects, and that the suspects went to the Yates home to get another vehicle to avoid police.

Authorities said this followed a violent, multi-state crime spree involving another murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, car-jacking, home invasion and theft.

Witcher and McMillan have been charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of 31-year-old Kellie Ann Hughes in Jefferson County, Alabama. Hughes’ body was found in a wooded area five days before the Bethalto victims.

On Friday, Haine thanked the Hazelwood (Missouri) Police Department, Bethalto Police Department and Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis for their work in investigating the case.

“This case involved a level of complexity that is highly unusual, with almost 400 exhibits and dozens of witnesses, which is due to extraordinary police work,” he stated in the release.

“Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle deserves special praise for her fantastic lead prosecution of this case and as chief of our Violent Crimes Unit. ASA Morgan Hudson was also integral to this successful prosecution, and did an excellent job on behalf of the victims of this terrible crime.”