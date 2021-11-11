Jury finds Alba man guilty of firearm offense

Nov. 11—A Jasper County jury deliberated a little less than a half-hour Tuesday before returning a verdict of guilty in an Alba man's trial on a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Cole F. Booker, 52, had a felony conviction for driving while intoxicated dating back to 2006 and was prosecuted as a prior offender in the two-day trial in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Jurors heard testimony Tuesday in the trial focused on Booker's arrest Feb. 28, 2020, after a disturbance at his home on County Lane 196 during which he was reported to have displayed a long gun, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Deputies who responded to the address were let in by the defendant who purportedly acknowledged the presence of a shotgun above the fireplace.

The jury returned Wednesday morning to receive jury instructions and hear closing arguments before entering into deliberation and returning the verdict convicting Booker of the Class D felony offense.

After the verdict, Judge David Mouton revoked the bond the defendant had posted in the case and ordered the defendant held on a new $2,000 bond pending a sentencing hearing Dec. 13.