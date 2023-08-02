Jury finds Alyssa Dellamano guilty in 2020 murder of Cameron Nohmy: How she reacted

In a chaotic scene at Dedham Superior Court on Wednesday, a jury returned a guilty verdict against Alyssa Dellamano on the charge of murder in the first degree.

As clerk James McDermott polled each juror, Dellamano sobbed and grew agitated. She began to shout towards the jurors’ box, as court officers gathered around the defendant’s table where she stood with her counsel.

Dellamano was convicted for the murder of Cameron Nohmy. On Sept. 11, 2020, Dellamano stabbed Nohmy twice in the parking lot of Supreme Liquors on Quincy’s Hancock Street. Each wound severed an artery, according to the medical examiner. Nohmy died from his wounds in the early morning of Sept. 12.

Cameron Nohmy, 24, died after a stabbing in Quincy Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home photo

McDermott continued to poll the jurors and Dellamano rose and shouted to the jurors, “You’re [expletive] idiots. Get me out of here.”

Her mother, seated in the front left row of the gallery with several other of Dellamano’s friends and family members, shouted in response, “Get her out.”

Court officers placed restraints on Dellamano’s wrists and ankles and led her out of the courtroom. As she passed through the rows of benches in the gallery, her supporters, some weeping, cried out that they loved and supported her.

Dellamano’s supporters followed her out of the courtroom. Before she left, Dellamano’s mother berated defense lawyer Eliot Levine, implying that he did not provide a proper defense.

Nohmy’s immediate family, seated in the front left bench of the gallery, held hands, as his mother and sister cried silently. Nohmy's mother decided not to make a statement after court was adjourned for the day.

What is the possible sentence for Dellamano

The penalty for murder in the first degree is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

When will Dellamano be setenced

Due to the fact that Dellamano had to be removed, and also because of scheduling issues, the sentencing and impact statements were not held immediately. Those are now scheduled to occur on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 8.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Alyssa Dellamano found guilty of Cameron Nohmy's murder in Quincy