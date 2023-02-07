Jury finds Antigo man guilty in 2021 stabbing death of his mother

ANTIGO − After almost four days of testimony, it took a Langlade County jury less than two hours to find a 39-year-old man guilty of the 2021 stabbing death of his mother.

Derek D. Goplin, of Antigo, was found guilty Monday of being a party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his mother, Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo. Langlade County Circuit Judge John Rhode ordered a presentence investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 1, 2021, Antigo police went to Reese's Antigo home to do a welfare check on her. An officer entered the home and found Reese lying on the floor. A comforter partially covered her.

An officer saw blood on the side of Reese's face, according to the complaint. She had a wound on her hand and it looked like she had gotten it defending herself. Reese also had a stab wound on her torso, according to the complaint.

Police contacted a neighbor who had a security camera on the outside of his home, according to the complaint. Surveillance footage showed at 2:42 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021, Reese was outside with a child. The footage shows Goplin leaving the home with the child at 5:15 p.m., according to the complaint.

Waukesha police later found the child wandering alone around a motel complex in Waukesha, according to the complaint. The child told officers Goplin was gone and had told the child to hide. The child said they were playing hide-and-seek. The child also reported seeing Goplin hurt Reese, according to the complaint.

Goplin was arrested in Racine County on Nov. 3, 2021.

According to online records, jury selection began at about 9:45 a.m. Jan. 30, and finished up at about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Opening arguments started the morning of Feb. 1. The jurors started deliberations at 4:12 p.m. Monday and came back with the verdict at 5:58 p.m. Monday, according to court records.

Goplin faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. His sentencing date was not available Tuesday morning.

Story continues

More:Master plan calls for big changes at Rib Mountain State Park. But they won't come soon.

More:Breaded or battered: Which is better for a Wisconsin Friday fish fry? We want to know

Contact Karen Madden at (715) 345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Wausau Daily Herald's special offers at wausaudailyherald.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Jury finds Derek Goplin guilty in 2021 stabbing death of his mother