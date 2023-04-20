Jury finds Appleton man not guilty in attack on Stevens Point woman

STEVENS POINT − A former Stevens Point man who got a new trial after being convicted by jury in 2019 was found not guilty Wednesday of charges related to an encounter with his ex-girlfriend's roommate.

Jesse L. Jaggar, 43, who now lives in Appleton, was found not guilty Wednesday of burglary, kidnapping, battery and intimidating a victim. A previous jury had found him guilty of the charges in March 2019. The 2019 jury found him not guilty of attempted homicide.

During the 2019 trial, the jury asked for documents to review as part of its deliberations, and a document not intended for the jury ended up in the pile brought to the jurors, Portage County Assistant District Attorney Robert Jambois said after a judge ordered a new trial in June 2019. The mistake was not the fault of either the prosecution or the defense, he said.

What had been expected to be a three-day trial to run from April 12 through 14 went into a fourth day on Wednesday, when Jaggar took the stand. The jury left for deliberations at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday and notified the judge they had reached a verdict at 7:54 p.m.

After almost four hours of deliberating, the jury came back with not guilty verdicts on the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Jaggar went to the home of one of his ex-girlfriend's friends. The woman reported Jaggar forced her to call his ex-girlfriend. She said he beat her and threatened to kill her, according to the complaint. The woman grabbed a knife and cut Jaggar on his arm and throat. Police found him laying on the ground outside in a pool of his own blood. First responders said Jaggar told them the woman stabbed him, according to the complaint.

