Jury finds Ashtabula man guilty of felonious assault

Jul. 16—JEFFERSON — It took a jury only 46 minutes of deliberation Thursday to find an Ashtabula man guilty of felonious assault, according to Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen M. O'Toole's office.

Andrew L. Hommes, 35, was accused of assaulting an intimate partner and now faces a maximum of 8 to 12 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Ameer tried the case for the state; attorney Margaret Brunarski of the county's Public Defender's Office represented Hommes.

"This case is significant as the victim, an intimate partner and clearly a victim of domestic violence, was intimidated by Mr. Hommes into not coming forward to testify," O'Toole said. "I'm dedicated to securing the maximum penalty in cases where the defendant attempts to intimidate the victims."

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris will sentence Hommes at 3:30 p.m. July 28, according to court records.

O'Toole said she thanks the jury for their deliberations and her team, as well as the Ashtabula City Police Department, for their hard work in bringing the defendant to justice.