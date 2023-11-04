Jury finds Aurora man guilty of embezzling nearly $900,000 from non-profit

A federal jury recently convicted an Aurora man of nine counts of wire fraud for embezzling nearly $900,000 meant to help residents of Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood and instead using the money for personal benefit, including gambling at casinos.

A jury last month found Arthur Fayne, 61, guilty following a five-day trial in U.S. Sixth District Court for the Northern District of Ohio in October, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Fayne oversaw construction projects through Business Development Concepts LLC, a business he owned. This included the redevelopment of a vacant Glenville building into a community center, as well as a grocery store to address a chronic food desert issue for residents in the neighborhood.

The project, called the New East Side Market, was initiated by a non-profit corporation called Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, Inc. (NEON). Fayne was in charge of the project, including making payments to vendors.

Fayne was accused of embezzleing about $760,000 by hiding invoices submitted by the project's general contractor, then submitting his own invoices to NEON. Fayne was also accused of embezzling nearly $126,000 in additional funds that were intended as payment to another contractor.

Evidence indicated that Fayne used the money to fund his own lifestyle, which included losing more than $1 million at the JACK Cleveland Casino and a New Orleans casino. Fayne also paid for Louis Vuitton merchandise, services at a New York City spa, and a luxury cruise out of Miami.

Following the verdict, as a condition of Fayne's $20,000 bond, Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. ordered Fayne is prohibited from gambling or entering any gambling establishment.

An attorney representing Fayne did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of the Inspector General investigated the case prior to the indictment.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Jury finds Aurora man guilty of embezzling nearly $900,000