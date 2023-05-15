BEAVER – After an extensive investigation and trial, a Beaver Falls man accused of raping two children from two counties was found guilty Friday afternoon by a Beaver County jury.

In a press release, Beaver County prosecutors said a jury found Eduardo Aviles, 37, guilty of over two dozen counts of molesting and raping two minors from Beaver and Lawrence counties. Aviles was arrested in November after he was charged with 45 counts of rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child less than 13 years old and unlawful contact with a minor.

According to court documents, police began to investigate Aviles in 2019 after receiving a tip through the PA Childline that he had inappropriate and sexual contact with underage victims. Police interviewed several minors who identified Aviles as the man who had inappropriate contact with him, which led to a lengthy investigation into the incidents.

According to the release, Aviles will now undergo an evaluation and pre-sentencing investigation to determine if he is a possible violent child predator and will be sentenced at a later date.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Beaver County jury finds Beaver Falls man guilty of dozens of child rape charges