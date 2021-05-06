Jury finds Bluefield man guilty of second-degree murder in 2019 shooting death

May 6—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing up to 40 years in prison after being convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the July 2019 shooting death involving an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle.

Timothy Paul Hager of Bluefield was facing a charge of first-degree murder, which carries a possible life sentence, for the July 11, 2019 death of Joshua Rasnick. The incident happened at Hager's home along Stony Ridge Road. An AK-47 semiautomatic rifle was found outside the home along with a 30-round magazine, and investigators with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department found shell casings in the kitchen and a hallway leading to the front door. Rasnick, who was shot twice, was found in a room near the front door.

During the trial, the state, represented by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer, said the evidence showed how Hager fired the rifle while Rasnick was going down the hall leading to the front door. The shooting happened when Hager and Rasnick argued, Lynch said.

Hager's attorneys, Joshua Lawson and Ryan Flanigan, countered that the shooting was an accident. In the defense's closing argument, Flanigan told the jury that Hager had picked up the rifle when Rasnick started fighting with his girlfriend and ordered him to leave the home. The girlfriend wrestled with Hager for the rifle, and six shots were fired during the struggle, Flanigan said.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before finding Hager guilty of second-degree murder, which carries up to 40 years in prison.

When Circuit Court Judge William Sadler gave the jurors their instructions regarding the law related to the case, he told them that they had to determine whether Hager was guilty of first-degree murder with no possibility of parole; first-degree murder with a recommendation of mercy which would let him be eligible for parole after serving 15 years; second-degree murder; voluntary manslaughter; involuntary manslaughter; or not guilty.

Sadler scheduled a motions hearing in July. If the court denies any post-trial motions, Sadler will proceed with sentencing.

Flanigan asked that Hager, who has been free on bond, remain on home confinement. Lynch asked that the court to revoke Hager's bond.

Sadler revoked Hager's bond and remanded him to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

