Jury finds Bluefield man guilty of second-degree murder in 2019 shooting death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

May 6—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing up to 40 years in prison after being convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the July 2019 shooting death involving an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle.

Timothy Paul Hager of Bluefield was facing a charge of first-degree murder, which carries a possible life sentence, for the July 11, 2019 death of Joshua Rasnick. The incident happened at Hager's home along Stony Ridge Road. An AK-47 semiautomatic rifle was found outside the home along with a 30-round magazine, and investigators with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department found shell casings in the kitchen and a hallway leading to the front door. Rasnick, who was shot twice, was found in a room near the front door.

During the trial, the state, represented by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer, said the evidence showed how Hager fired the rifle while Rasnick was going down the hall leading to the front door. The shooting happened when Hager and Rasnick argued, Lynch said.

Hager's attorneys, Joshua Lawson and Ryan Flanigan, countered that the shooting was an accident. In the defense's closing argument, Flanigan told the jury that Hager had picked up the rifle when Rasnick started fighting with his girlfriend and ordered him to leave the home. The girlfriend wrestled with Hager for the rifle, and six shots were fired during the struggle, Flanigan said.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before finding Hager guilty of second-degree murder, which carries up to 40 years in prison.

When Circuit Court Judge William Sadler gave the jurors their instructions regarding the law related to the case, he told them that they had to determine whether Hager was guilty of first-degree murder with no possibility of parole; first-degree murder with a recommendation of mercy which would let him be eligible for parole after serving 15 years; second-degree murder; voluntary manslaughter; involuntary manslaughter; or not guilty.

Sadler scheduled a motions hearing in July. If the court denies any post-trial motions, Sadler will proceed with sentencing.

Flanigan asked that Hager, who has been free on bond, remain on home confinement. Lynch asked that the court to revoke Hager's bond.

Sadler revoked Hager's bond and remanded him to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's Loblaw gets quarterly sales, profit boost from online demand surge

    Lockdowns and other virus-related restrictions in Canada, including reduced store capacity, during the first three months of the year pushed consumers to stockpile groceries and other essential items. Loblaw, one of the biggest retailers in Canada, said that the momentum from the first quarter has continued into the current quarter, adding that it expects to exceed its own full-year profit expectations.

  • New York MTA Demands More Cops on Subways as Workers Attacked

    (Bloomberg) -- The heads of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority and its largest labor union are asking Mayor Bill de Blasio to send more cops to the city’s subway system after an off-duty transit worker was slashed in the face.Assaults and harassment on the system have increased during the pandemic, putting riders and transit workers at risk. MTA officials have been seeking additional policing to address the problem and boost customer confidence in the system.“This is happening every day,” said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of MTA’s New York City Transit, which manages its subways and buses. She spoke Thursday during a press briefing outside the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, where the employee is in critical care after the morning incident on the J train in Queens. “Everyday this is happening. And it’s outrageous.”Crime on the subway system is undermining the MTA’s push to get riders back onto its network of subways, buses and commuter rail lines as more people consider returning to offices after more than a year of working from home. The largest mass-transit provider in the U.S. plans to restart 24-hour subway service on May 17, two days before the city is set to fully reopen. More than half of New York adults have gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot, and de Blasio welcomed 80,000 city workers back to their offices this week.New York’s Violent Crime Is Up, So Is the City’s Police BudgetNew York City needs a safe and reliable transit system to get people around the city and help it come out of the pandemic, Pat Foye, the MTA’s chief executive officer, said during the briefing. He was joined by TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano.Safety Push“As the city returns from Covid-19, people need to be safe and they need to feel safe while riding subways, buses and commuter rails, period,” Foye said. “Or they won’t come back to transit, which means not coming back to New York City.”The MTA needs an additional 500 police officers, Foye said earlier Thursday on Bloomberg Radio.The MTA’s focus on crime is discouraging people from riding mass transit, Mitch Schwartz, a spokesperson for de Blasio, said in an email.“The transit force is thousands strong -- hundreds of additional officers have surged to the areas that need it most,” Schwartz said. “It’s truly outrageous to lie to discourage people from using the subways, and it’s time for the MTA and the governor to stop publicly rooting against New York City’s economic recovery.”The pandemic decimated ridership on the subway, which is now carrying only about one-third of its pre-pandemic passengers. The MTA needs to bring back riders to help restore its finances. While the agency will get $14.5 billion of federal aid to cover lost revenue, it faces budget deficits as soon as 2024.A recent survey conducted by the MTA found 72% of active customers are very concerned with crime and harassment on the system, surpassing worries about health safety. For people who have stopped taking public transit, 36% have done so because of safety concerns.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Melinda Gates is a billionaire after a nearly $2.4 billion stock transfer, and mortgage rates drop to lowest level since mid-February

    PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY Hello MarketWatchers! Don’t miss these top stories: My friend set up a GoFundMe to pay for her sick pet, instead of getting a refund on our vacation. I canceled the trip. Who’s right? ‘I felt wrong going on a trip that had been funded indirectly by others.

  • Two Asian women attacked in broad daylight in San Francisco raises hate crime fears

    Elderly women stabbed with military-style knife

  • Biden advisor assesses state of small businesses

    Rhett Buttle, Public Private Strategies Founder and National Business Advisor to Biden for President, joins AMS+ to analyze the state of small businesses in the U.S. and the Biden administration's COVID-19 policy proposals.

  • Dad accused of fatally hitting son who ate his cheesecake pleads guilty in Wisconsin

    The dad was upset the 5-year-old ate his Father’s Day cake, officials say.

  • Palestinian teen killed in clash, wounded Israeli man dies

    A 16-year-old Palestinian youth was killed Wednesday by Israeli gunfire in a clash in the northern West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, while Israel announced the death of a 19-year-old man who was wounded in a drive-by shooting earlier this week. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the teen as Saeed Yusuf Muhammad Oudeh and said he was killed in the village of Odla, near the city of Nablus. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the death of Yehuda Guetta, who was shot in the head on Sunday when a gunmen opened fire from a Palestinian vehicle at a busy intersection in the occupied West Bank.

  • Suzanne Morphew Disappearance: Husband Barry Morphew Now Facing Murder Charges, No Body Found

    Nearly a year after Suzanne Morphew was reported missing, her husband Barry Morphew is facing murder charges.

  • Carvana First-Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates As Revenue Doubles

    Carvana stock fell even though the online seller of used cars reported first-quarter results late Thursday that solidly beat analyst estimates. Revenue more than doubled to $2.24 billion.

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus on ‘Veep,’ ‘Seinfeld’ and Why Republicans Have ‘Lost Their Minds’

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus has created iconic characters on “Seinfeld” and “Veep,” and with her overall deal with Apple, she’s poised for her next chapter. That future may or may not include more appearances as the Marvel villain Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine on Disney Plus’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — something she can barely […]

  • Dropbox Stock Jumps As First-Quarter Earnings Crush Wall Street Estimates

    Dropbox stock jumped during after-hours trading after the data management company reported first-quarter results late Thursday that beat consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines.

  • Twins score $24 million in college scholarships

    Denisha and Destiny Caldwell have decided to attend UCLA in the fall, where they will major in math and science so they can pursue careers in the medical field.

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Caitlyn Jenner brushed off accusations she betrayed the trans community over her comment about girls' sports teams

    Last week Jenner, 71, told TMZ she opposed transgender girls competing in girls' sports teams, saying it "just isn't fair."

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Lauren Boebert threatens to ‘rein in’ Big Tech and accuses Democrats of being ‘fascists’ for not doing so

    Twitter suspended @DJTDesk just one day after it was established

  • Police clear teacher caught on camera spanking a child with a paddle

    ‘I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realise what’s happening in this school,’ mother of six-year-old says

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis signs controversial election bill as ‘reitreRon’ trends on Twitter

    The governor said he believes his state has the ‘strongest election integrity’ in the US

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for claiming pilot friend fled California because he couldn’t stand sight of homeless

    ‘Clearly she’s a natural politician with razor-keen instincts for how to relate to the common folk,’ says one tweet

  • Video shows police officer crashing car during drag race

    ‘Obviously, these types of things are unacceptable. They’re embarrassing’