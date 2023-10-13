Jury finds Bravon Tukes innocent of all counts in Starts Right Here killings

Three weeks after the shooter who killed two peers at a Des Moines school program was convicted, his alleged co-conspirator was cleared on all charges.

Bravon Tukes, 20, who police said acted as Walls' getaway driver and helped plan the killings, was found not guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and criminal gang participation.

It was the second major setback for prosecutors. Preston Walls, 19, was found guilty in September of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the Jan. 23 shootings at the Starts Right Here education center. But the jury chose not to convict him of first-degree murder and manslaughter.

Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed in the shooting, while Starts Right Here founder William Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, was seriously wounded. Walls, who testified in Tukes' trial, is to be sentenced in November.

What led to the shooting?

Prosecutors believe the shootings stemmed from a long-running feud between two Des Moines street gangs, Only My Brothers and Only The Real, or Strap, gang. Investigators testified that Dameron and Carr were known members of OMB, while Tukes and Walls were part of OTR.

Prosecutors argued in both trials that a key trigger of the shooting was a rap video Carr and other OMB members posted in early January that mocked slain OTR members, including Tukes' younger brother, who was killed in a confrontation with Des Moines police in December.

Attorneys for both defendants argued there was insufficient evidence Tukes and Walls were gang members, and that Walls opened fire out of fear for his own life rather than to avenge a slight to his gang. A juror in Walls' trial told the Des Moines Register after the verdict in Walls' case that the jury largely agreed the shooting was not gang-related, although they still found Walls had not been legally justified in shooting Carr and Dameron, which was why they chose to convict him of second-degree murder rather than first-degree.

In the second trial, Tukes' attorneys dismissed text messages between Tukes and Walls, talking about killing OMB members prior to the shooting, as venting by two "kids" grieving for Tukes' brother, whose death came less than two months after another, older brother had been killed in an Arizona shooting.

Walls himself testified for Tukes, denying his friend had any role in planning the shootings.

Closing arguments

In their closing arguments Thursday, Tukes' attorneys attacked the credibility of the lead Des Moines police detective in the murder case, Jeffrey George, and pointed to evidence they said showed the two suspects were not engaged in a murder plot on Jan. 23.

"I saw Detective George up on the stand struggle to admit even that these people are kids," attorney Nicholas Bailey said. "They’re not (faces on computer) monitors! They’re not 3-letter acronyms! But he sees them as gangsters."

Prosecutor Daniel Voogt in his rebuttal rejected the idea the jury should treat Tukes and Walls as children.

"These are not kids being kids, boys will be boys, just doing stupid things," he said. "They’re hard-core criminal gang members who not only try, but in some cases like this, succeed in killing, murdering, other people. We’re not labeling them monsters, but the crime in this case was gang-motivated."

Bailey also argued the evidence showed that Tukes wasn't even Walls' choice to drive him away after the shooting, noting that Walls repeatedly texted and called another alleged gang member to get a ride.

"Bravon is an unwitting participant," Bailey said. "Not even a participant, but picking his friend up from school and not knowing what he’d done."

Voogt pointed out that Walls had been dropped off to school at the front door, but had arranged to be picked up at a restaurant half a mile away, undermining the claim that Tukes was providing routine after-school transport. He also noted that after Walls fled from Tukes' car during a traffic stop shortly after the shooting, Walls claimed not to know who he was.

"The defendant’s case is nothing but a bag of excuses," he said.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Bravon Tukes found not guilty in Starts Right Here slayings