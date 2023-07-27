Jury finds Canton resident Errol Frank guilty of murder for killing wife's ex-husband

After about two hours of deliberation, a Stark County Common Pleas Court jury has convicted Erroll G. Frank III of murder and other charges for the March fatal shooting of Melvin Stevenson.

Judge Frank Forchione scheduled a sentencing hearing for 10 a.m. Monday.

Frank faces at least 18 years to life in prison after being found guilty of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence with three gun specifications.

Frank's attorney, Aaron Kovalchik, declined to comment after Thursday's verdict.

'Justice for my son' Melvin Stevenson

Stevenson's mother, Ada Stevenson of Cleveland, said, "It's definitely justice for my son. ... I'm satisfied with the verdict. The judge is going to have to do his job. My job is pretty much done. Because no matter how much time he gives him, Melvin is not coming back. ... Melvin will be deeply missed. He had a bunch of family. We all loved him."

Ada Stevenson, who watched much of the trial, said her son, who left behind his 5-year-old daughter and was discussing reconciling with his first wife, was trying turn his life around. He had recently been released from prison.

"It was a misfortune that he didn't get a chance to show his friends and family the changes that he was getting ready to make in his life," she said.

"I pray for (Frank's) family as well. ... It's a lose-lose on all sides. If his mother is living or his parents (are) living, they're getting ready to lose their son. Now I've already lost my son. So who really won? Nobody. And that's the part that really saddens me. Because at the end of the day did nobody win, (Frank) said he got a 2-year-old baby. Nobody really won to be honest."

Self-defense defense rejected

The jury, which deliberated from after 10 a.m. to around noon, did not believe Frank's testimony Wednesday that he shot and killed Stevenson, the ex-husband of Frank's wife, in self-defense in northeast Canton on March 22.

The trial began Tuesday and featured the testimony of two eyewitnesses, a pastor driving in a church van by the scene and a resident smoking outside her second-floor bedroom window, at least four Canton police officers, two employees of the Stark County crime lab, the pathologist who performed the autopsy of Stevenson and Frank, the only witness in his defense.

In closing arguments, Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Margaret Scott said about Stevenson, "he was shot in the back and the head. This didn't have to happen. This defendant could have simply driven home. If you're bothered by Melvin Stevenson, call the police. ... Even if you buy one or more fairy tales the defendant has put forth, it's still not self-defense."

Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Margaret Scott, at the podium, points to defendant Errol G. Frank III at the defense table by his attorney Aaron Kovalchik during Scott's closing argument Thursday morning. Ajury rejected Frank's claim that Melvin Stevenson attacked and shot at him first, finding Frank guilty of murder and other charges.

Protection order

Frank's attorney had argued to the jury that his client had a legitimate fear of Stevenson after Stevenson called Frank and his wife from prison and stated their address. Tricia Frank had obtained a protective order that prohibited Stevenson from contacting her that Stevenson violated by sending her a message apparently asking for money. Because of the violation of the protection order, Stevenson was at the Stark County Jail from late January to mid-March.

"Errol did not intend to cause the death of Melvin Stevenson on that day. He did not want that man to die," said Kovalchik.

Scott said state law did not allow someone to kill someone in self-defense if they were responsible for creating the situation.

Scott referred to Frank's testimony that his wife called him and was upset that she saw Stevenson on 12th Street NE near Market Avenue N. Frank said he went home to get his gun, about two miles where Stevenson was, and then drove his Mazda MPV minivan in search of Stevenson while carrying a loaded gun.

For a person to successfully invoke self-defense, they must be in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily harm. Scott said if Stevenson had lunged at Frank as Frank said he did, before running away, Frank could have gotten into his vehicle and left.

"There was no gunshot wound to the front" of Stevenson, Scott said. "If I lunge at you and you just shoot me, I'm not going to have a gunshot wound through the back out the front. ... You shoot someone in the head. That's to kill."

Playing a video of a police detective's questioning of Frank, Scott indicated that Frank's testimony that Stevenson fired a gun at him first lacked credibility. In the video, Frank said he didn't know if Stevenson had a gun. And then later, he testified he forgot to tell the police detective about the gun being there.

No shell casings were found indicating Stevenson had fired a gun, Scott said. The gun found at Frank's home that Frank said he had removed from the scene was found under wires and other items, indicating it had been there for some time.

"You've heard a multitude of lies from this defendant. Even if you want to buy into these ridiculous scenarios," Scott said. "There's no imminent danger of death or great bodily harm. ... There's nothing reasonable about taking a loaded gun to talk to them and then shooting them in the back as they're running away and then shooting them in the head."

No business being there?

