Jury finds Carlos Rivera not guilty of murdering Jeffrey Larkin

Oct. 21—SALEM, Mass. — Carlos Rivera walked out of Salem Superior Court a free man Wednesday afternoon after a jury found him not guilty of murdering Jeffrey Larkin of Haverhill.

While waiting for a ride to Lawrence and standing next to his defense lawyer, Edward Hayden of Lynn, Rivera said he was relieved the trial was over.

"It's good to be free," he said. "I would never hurt anyone for $10."

Rivera said the first thing he planned to do was to visit the Haverhill grave of his son, Carlos M. Rivera.

The trial that began on Oct. 6 saw testimony from a number of expert witnesses, as well as people tied to the case and the prosecution's only eyewitness, Sky Stefanelli. Closing arguments took place Tuesday and the jury went into deliberations that afternoon, arriving at a verdict shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Hayden called it a "hard fought trial" and pointed to an interview with police on the morning of May 7, about eight hours after Larkin was shot to death.

He said he believed that interview of Stefanelli may have "tipped the balance" of the trial.

"I didn't think that helped her," Hayden said about Stefanelli's evasive and often jovial responses to police when asked if she knew anything about a shooting in Haverhill.

During the trial, Stefanelli testified that on the day of Larkin's murder, she bought crack cocaine twice from Larkin, who was known on the streets by the name of "Dirty," and that Larkin refused to pay her the $10 she needed for gas to return to Lowell after she drove him around all day.

She said the money became a point of contention that led up to Larkin being shot by Rivera.

According to police, on Sunday, May 6, 2018, just before 11 p.m., Haverhill police officers found Larkin, 40, on the ground on Grand Avenue near Emerson Street with a fatal bullet wound in his chest.

Rivera, 42, who police said goes by the nickname "Chin," was charged with Larkin's murder, along with additional charges of possession of a loaded firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

The jury found Rivera innocent of all the charges.

Larkin's mother, Nancy Carvalho, and her daughter, Fallon Carvalho, were visibly shaken by the verdict.

"When you think about it, and if you follow the law, the only real witness they had was Sky and she was a mess," Nancy Carvalho said.

Referring to a video the jury was shown of a black Kia which Stefanelli was said to be driving minutes before Larkin's murder, Nancy Carvalho said that if Rivera was in the front seat as was asserted during testimony, the jury saw no visible proof of it.

"Nobody saw him except Sky," she said.

Both women agreed they had a dream team of female prosecutors and praised police for their investigative work, saying they did the best they could.

"Det. (Rick) Welch was like an angel," Nancy Carvalho said. "When I went to bed at night I knew there were people fighting for my son. They treated him with respect and they got to know our family but because of Sky, my son got murdered."

Fallon Carvalho said that even if the jury had found Rivera guilty, it would not bring back her brother.

"To know there is no justice for him because of a shaky witness, is heartbreaking," she said. "I miss my best friend."