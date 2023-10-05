HOWELL — Cleary University student Dylan Sokol was found not guilty Thursday, Oct. 5, of two counts of criminal sexual conduct in 44th Circuit Court.

Sokol was originally charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct — force or coercion, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, following an alleged rape in a dorm room in February 2022.

More: 'I don't know you that well': Rape trial for Cleary University student begins

But those charges were amped up to two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury, a felony charge carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Assistant Prosecutor Rolland Sizemore detailed the alleged events during opening arguments. He said the alleged victim, whom The Daily has not named, went to Sokol's dorm with a friend to hang out with Sokol and his roommate.

The group watched an episode of “Euphoria” and were in the middle of a scary movie when the friend and roommate, who were romantically involved at the time, went into one of the bedrooms.

Sizemore told the jury Sokol and the alleged victim were left alone to continue watching the movie, and Sokol pushed the woman down and raped her.

Opening arguments for the defense were delivered by Attorney Amy Ronayne Krause with Chartier and Nyamfukudza.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Ronayne Krause told the jury, before informing police of her assault, the alleged victim told others and had breakfast with her friend.

“She called and communicated with so many people that, in her own words, random people were contacting her,” Ronayne Krause said. “This sort of attention-seeking behavior is more than concerning. It should have been investigated.”

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Jury finds Cleary University student not guilty of rape