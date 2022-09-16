Jury finds Cleveland man not guilty of felony gun charges

Sep. 16—JEFFERSON — A jury acquitted a 38-year-old Cleveland man on felony gun charges Wednesday in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

Nathaniel D. Thompson, of 4185 E. 189th St., was found not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

The two-count indictment was filed Dec. 30, 2021.

"We are very disappointed with the verdict but there is no guarantee as to the outcome when we go to trial," County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said. "You never know what a jury will decide."

Thompson posted a $50,000 surety bond at his arraignment, but Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris revoked the bond after Thompson failed to appear for an Aug. 26 status hearing. He was arrested and held in the county jail until trial.

On Sept. 6, Thompson rejected a plea deal from prosecutors.

Harris presided over the trial, held this past Tuesday and Wednesday in Common Pleas Court.

Cleveland attorney Oscar Rodriguez represented Thompson.