Jury finds Coldwater Twp. mother guilty of shooting daughter

BRANCH COUNTY — Kathleen Rowe may be sentenced to a minimum mandatory two years in prison on March 25 after a jury Wednesday found her guilty on all charges in the Jan. 26, 2023, shooting of her daughter, Kasey Stringer.

The jury deliberated just under an hour into the evening after hearing testimony from the mother and her 34-year-old daughter.

Defense attorney Justin Workman and Kathleen Rowe listen to the guilty verdicts Wednesday evening.

The two lived together in the mother's home on Pamela Drive, just north of the Coldwater city limits at the time of the incident.

In October, Rowe rejected a plea bargain to a four-year felonious assault with a guarantee of no jail or prison time.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien offered the plea to the 66-year-old Rowe, who has long-term multiple illnesses.

Jurors did not find Rowe acted in self-defense as she claimed in her call to 911 or in her testimony.

When Rowe returned home from grocery shopping late the afternoon of the shooting, Stringer was in the her usually locked bedroom in the middle of the bed.

Rowe kept yelling for her to get out. When she did not, Rowe grabbed a knife.

Stringer said Rowe fell into the bedpost. Rowe said Stringer pushed her down, injuring her as the daughter fled past her into a bathroom.

Rowe then said she got a .38 revolver from the bedroom safe, concerned about her daughter's actions.

The mother said she went to the daughter's bedroom and told Stringer to get out of the house.

When Stringer opened the bathroom door, Stringer said her mother, "Threw the drawer at me and shot me."

Rowe said she shoved the drawer toward Stringer, but Stringer grabbed the drawer and raised it. Rowe said she was fearful that Stringer would hit her with the draw and shot her once in the abdomen.

Kasey Stringer told jurors her mother shot her without provocation.

Defense attorney Justin Workman argued what Rowe claimed in her 911 call and testimony, "This was self-defense. Her daughter had verbally abused her for two years."

Stempien told jurors Rowe could have left and gotten away.

Stempien pointed out Rowe was the original aggressor by grabbing a knife.

The verdicts were guilty on charges of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a 20-year felony, assault less than murder, a 10-year felony, felonious assault with the knife, the four-year offense, and the two-year minimum mandatory prison term for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Because of her ill health, Judge Bill O'Grady allowed Rowe, who has difficulty walking, to remain free on bond until her sentencing.

