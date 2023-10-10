Jury finds Columbus man not guilty of murder and other charges in 2021 South Side shooting

After a six-day trial and about two hours of deliberation, a Franklin County jury has found a Columbus man not guilty of a 2021 murder in the South Side.

Brandon Lee Smith, 34, of the Northeast Side, spent about two years in jail awaiting trial on a murder charge in the death of 43-year-old Donnie R. Ferguson.

A jury in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday found Smith not guilty of all charges: two counts of murder, unlawful use of a weapon by a violent career criminal, discharging a firearm into a habitation and possessing a weapon under disability (having a gun when he legally cannot).

Columbus police found Ferguson was fatally shot at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2021, at his apartment building in the 2100 block of Haviland Drive on the South Side.

But Smith's attorney, Joseph R. Landusky II, said Smith didn't know Ferguson, and police charged the wrong guy.

"We mourn the loss of Donnie Ferguson, but it would have been worse if there were two injustices and my client was convicted," Landusky told The Dispatch.

Surveillance video captured Smith's car at the apartment complex during the shooting. On the video, he drove off shortly after the gunshots, according to Landusky.

Smith testified during his trial that he was at the apartment complex to see somebody else and drove away after hearing gunfire.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office declined comment after the verdict.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man found not guilty of all charges in 2021 fatal shooting