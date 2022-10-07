Jury finds Conehatta man guilty in shooting

Oct. 7—A Conehatta man was found guilty of multiple federal charges by a jury Thursday after a four-day trial.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby announced Mike Austin Anderson, 36, was found guilty of shooting another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians multiple times with a handgun.

Anderson was indicted on charges of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm during a crime of violence in June 2021 by a federal grand jury.

Sentencing for Anderson is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023 by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P Jordan III, who also presided over the trial. Anderson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and is currently being held in federal custody.

Lamar praised the Choctaw Police Department, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and FBI for leading the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.